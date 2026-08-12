"Independent patient feedback, clear communication and surgeon-led lens selection are essential when patients consider eye surgery abroad." — Dr David Smith, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon at Sandonia Post this

"Patients considering eye surgery abroad need evidence of how they will be supported, not only information about price," said Dr David Smith, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon at Sandonia. "Independent patient feedback, clear communication and surgeon-led lens selection are all essential to making a well-informed decision."

Lens Replacement Surgery in Prague: A Personalised Clinical Decision

Refractive lens exchange, also known as lens replacement surgery or RLE, replaces the eye's natural lens with an artificial intraocular lens. Depending on the patient's eye health, prescription and lifestyle, the procedure may address presbyopia, short-sightedness, long-sightedness or astigmatism and reduce dependence on glasses.

Premium trifocal lenses are designed to provide vision across near, intermediate and distance ranges. Toric versions may also be considered for patients with astigmatism. However, trifocal lenses are not suitable for every eye. Monofocal or extended-depth-of-focus lenses may be recommended in other cases, and the final decision is made by the ophthalmic surgeon following a comprehensive pre-operative eye examination and personal consultation in Prague.

Sandonia's international pathway begins with an initial review of the prospective patient's medical information and current eye prescription. Suitable patients then travel to Prague for detailed diagnostics, consultation, treatment and post-operative assessment. The team also provides practical information before travel and continued support after the patient returns home.

Why Is the Czech Republic Considered One of the Best Countries for Eye Surgery?

Patients researching medical travel frequently ask why the Czech Republic is considered one of the best countries for eye surgery. Sandonia points to Prague's combination of experienced ophthalmic surgeons, modern diagnostic and surgical facilities, advanced intraocular lens technology, accessibility from major European cities and treatment costs that can be lower than private care in the UK, Ireland or the USA.

No destination or procedure is right for every patient. Sandonia advises people comparing lens replacement surgery abroad to look at surgeon credentials, the quality of the pre-operative examination, the exact lens being offered, what is included in the treatment plan, the arrangements for aftercare and verified patient feedback—not price alone.

Sandonia Reviews Give Prospective Patients Greater Transparency

For people comparing international providers, searches for "Sandonia reviews" are often an important part of due diligence. Public feedback on Sandonia's website and independent Sandonia reviews on Trustpilot frequently discuss communication before travel, the thoroughness of pre-operative assessments, the professionalism of clinic teams and the practical support provided in Prague.

The WhatClinic profile for Sandonia displays the company's 2025 service award. For Sandonia, the recognition supports a central message: high-quality medical tourism depends not only on surgery, but also on transparency, coordination and continuity of care.

"Our goal is to make lens replacement surgery in Prague clear and manageable for international patients from their first enquiry," Dr Smith added. "The surgeon's assessment remains central, and every treatment plan must reflect the individual patient's eyes, health and visual priorities."

About Sandonia

Sandonia is a Prague-based specialist eye clinic and international centre for lens replacement surgery, welcoming patients from the UK, Ireland and the USA. Sandonia specialises in refractive lens exchange (RLE) and advanced intraocular lens options, including premium trifocal, EDOF, monofocal and toric lenses, delivered by experienced ophthalmic surgeons in the Czech Republic. The team provides English-speaking assistance from initial eligibility review and treatment coordination through the patient's stay in Prague and post-operative support. Treatment suitability, lens choice and expected outcomes are assessed individually by an ophthalmic surgeon.

Media Contact

Dr David Smith, SANDONIA, 44 7745624651, [email protected], https://www.lens-replacement-surgery.co.uk/

SOURCE SANDONIA