Sandpiper Chemicals Selects Air Water Gas Solutions As ASU provider For Its Blue Methanol Facility

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandpiper Chemicals, LLC is pleased to announce that it has selected Air Water Gas Solutions Inc. as its presumptive industrial gases supplier for its Texas City, TX blue methanol facility.

Air Water will design, build and operate a purpose-built air separation unit to provide oxygen, nitrogen and instrument air to Sandpiper's plant, which will produce 1.1 million metric tons of blue methanol when operational.

Rod J. Ragan, CEO of Sandpiper Chemicals, said "We are delighted to have Air Water Gas Solutions join the Sandpiper project. Air Water will be a valued partner in implementing our blue methanol project and meeting Sandpiper's industrial gas needs over the long-term."

Ishmael Chalabi, CEO of Air Water Gas Solutions, Inc. added "Air Water Gas Solutions is proud to be selected by Sandpiper Chemicals for their blue methanol facility. Air Water has a long history of providing reliable and competitive industrial gases and engineering solutions to its global customers. This selection will expand our presence in the U.S."

Sandpiper Chemicals, LLC is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Sandpiper's team of seasoned professionals have developed and implemented chemical and petrochemical projects worldwide. Sandpiper's Texas City project will be its third methanol development and one of the first blue methanol projects in the U.S. More information on Sandpiper can be found at www.sandpiperchemicals.com.

Air Water Gas Solutions, a subsidiary of Air Water America, is New Jersey based and is a leading global supplier of process plants, technology engineering services and industrial gases. Air Water Inc has a strategic alliance with Mitsui & Co, Ltd. AWGS's product portfolio includes technologies to produce atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, and non-atmospheric gases such as hydrogen, carbon dioxide, helium, syngas, carbon monoxide, pure hydrocarbons, and natural gas liquefaction plants. More information on Air Water Gas Solutions can be found at www.airwateramerica.com.

