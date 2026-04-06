Sandpiper Hospitality Announces John Barrar as Senior Vice President of Technology Strategy and Innovation

"John's leadership will help ensure we are not simply keeping pace with change but using innovation deliberately and strategically to create real competitive advantage." - Jim Darter, President & CEO of Sandpiper Hospitality Post this

His promotion reflects Sandpiper's continued investment in technology as a strategic advantage and builds on the strong operational and systems platform Barrar has helped establish. He will lead efforts to align Sandpiper's technology, data, and partner ecosystem with the company's strategic objectives, while helping the organization unlock greater value from existing systems, build new efficiencies into its operating models, strengthen information architecture and governance, and expand the use of AI and analytics across the business. His work will support both enterprise-wide strategy and the continued growth of Sandpiper Hospitality's management platform.

"We are absolutely embracing AI and technology as a proprietary differentiator for Sandpiper Hospitality and for the broader Sandpiper platform," said Jim Darter, President & CEO of Sandpiper Hospitality. "We are fully committed to unleashing the potential of these tools to improve how we think, how we operate, how we serve our clients, and how we position ourselves for the future. John's leadership will help ensure we are not simply keeping pace with change but using innovation deliberately and strategically to create real competitive advantage."

Barrar's mandate will include helping establish Sandpiper's AI governance framework, enhancing business intelligence capabilities, improving data readiness, supporting smarter operational and growth decisions, and driving greater accountability from technology partners and franchisors to deliver innovation that supports Sandpiper's business objectives. The company sees this role as a key step in transforming data and technology from foundational support functions into enterprise value drivers, while elevating the leadership Barrar has already demonstrated across Sandpiper's technology environment.

"Sandpiper has already built an impressive technology foundation, and the opportunity now is to translate that foundation into even greater strategic value," said John Barrar, Senior Vice President of Technology Strategy and Innovation. "I am excited to help lead the company's next phase of growth by advancing AI, analytics, and innovation in ways that strengthen decision-making, elevate performance, and create lasting advantage for Sandpiper and its clients."

This appointment marks an important milestone as Sandpiper continues to invest in the future of hotel management. By intentionally strengthening leadership around AI, analytics, and innovation, the company is reinforcing its belief that the thoughtful application of technology will play a central role in driving efficiency, supporting smarter growth, and delivering stronger outcomes for owners and stakeholders.

About Sandpiper Hospitality

Sandpiper Hospitality is a high-performance hotel management firm recognized as an expert in the extended-stay hotel space. With a growing portfolio of hotels open or under management for a diverse group of clients across the country, Sandpiper Hospitality is on the leading edge of one of hospitality's most resilient and attractive segments. The company is known for combining operational expertise, flexibility, and a relentless focus on superior returns for its investors and clients.

Media Contact

Julie Dunn, Sandpiper Hospitality, 1 303-522-2659, [email protected], https://www.sandpiperhospitality.com

SOURCE Sandpiper Hospitality