Sandpiper, LLC Announces Grand Opening of ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham Richmond, Virginia

Per Carter Rise, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Sandpiper Companies, "We are very excited about our first ECHO Suites hotel. It is a beautiful, intelligently designed building that will offer our customers a great stay experience and excellent value for their money. We are very committed to this brand with three more under construction, an additional two in development and several more under consideration."

Sandpiper Hospitality ("SH") will be managing the day-to-day operations of this hotel. SH has great institutional knowledge and experience and has a growing portfolio of 65+ hotels under management. They will prove to be a critical component to our success in this market with this asset. Sandpiper now owns 39 properties across eight brands located in twelve states.

About Sandpiper

Based in Richmond, Va., Sandpiper, LLC and its affiliates is a nationally focused real estate organization recognized as one of the leading companies specializing in extended stay lodging properties. The company continues to develop its portfolio through ground-up development and selective acquisition of performing and non-performing properties. Sandpiper owns a total of 39 hotels under the WoodSpring Suites, Candlewood Suites, Suburban Extended Stay, Residence Inn, Courtyard, RiseWell Kitchen Suites, ESA Premier Suites, and ECHO Suites brands. For more information, please visit www.sandpiperlodgingtrust.com.

Sandpiper Hospitality, an affiliated hotel management company, manages the entire Sandpiper portfolio and manages 27 more hotels for unaffiliated third parties. Sandpiper Hospitality has earned its position as the leading operator in the extended stay hotel segment of hospitality by combining the spirit of genuine, welcoming hospitality with superior financial returns, fueling the growth and prosperity of its various stakeholders – from associates to guests to owners and investors. For more information, visit www.sandpiperhospitality.com.

About ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham

Offering guests a comfortable, long-term stay for a week or more at a time with amenities that feel like home, ECHO Suites is made to fit your every day, no matter your length of stay. Enjoy Single and Double Queen suites with ample storage, all meticulously designed to help you settle in, whether visiting for work or taking a trip to see family. From a cooktop and full-size refrigerator to make a home cooked meal to a 24-hour fitness center for a quick sweat, shareable laundry and everyday essentials like smart TVs and free WiFi, longer stays are ready for you with ECHO Suites. To learn more, and to book your next stay, visit www.EchoSuites.com.

