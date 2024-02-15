Sandra Kozero of The Whitley Law Firm, P.C. Earns Recognition as Board Certified Paralegal in Family Law from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization

I am thrilled to be recognized by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization as a Board Certified paralegal in family law. I want to thank Ms. Whitley and all the staff members who supported me and cheered me on through this process. Post this

"Ms. Kozero embodies all the qualities any attorney could hope for in a paralegal. The practice of family law is particularly stressful and demanding. Sandy has the unique ability to remain focused on the solution rather than the cause of the problem. Sandy is logical and practical qualities that are critical to the day-to-day smooth running of our firm. We are all so fortunate to have her.

Ms. Kozero is supportive not only of me, but the rest of the staff as well. Everyone on our team values her good judgment, her persistence, and her patience. She knows when to push and when to let issues have space. She is a quiet, steady role model in our firm who leads by example. She has worked to build relationships, not only with her coworkers and myself, but with our clients. She is diligent and thoughtful. Her communication is careful and kind. Being such an effective communicator has been of such benefit to our clients as she has helped them separate their needs and expectations from their emotions. She is intuitive and intelligent with a real aptitude for the logistical planning needed in family law cases.

Her legal writing skills are superb. Her work product is consistently excellent. In a practice as complex and busy as ours, this level of quality writing is invaluable.

We really couldn't be prouder of her achievement."

------Deanna Whitley

Ms. Kozero stated, "I am thrilled to be recognized by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization as a Board Certified paralegal in family law. I want to thank Ms. Whitley and all the staff members who supported me and cheered me on through this process. I also want to thank my mentor, Lonie Savage, who paved the way for this accomplishment."

According to the TBLS, "Board Certified Paralegals earn their specialization credentials through a combination of experience, advanced continuing legal education, professional references and examination. The Board Certification process is purposefully rigorous and specific to meet the objectives set forth by the Supreme Court of Texas and the State Bar of Texas to '...serve the public interest and to advance the standards of the legal profession.'"

About TBLS:

Texas Board of Legal Specialization (TBLS) is authorized by the Supreme Court of Texas. It certifies attorneys in 24 areas of law and paralegals in 8 specialty areas, the only organization authorized to provide this service to citizens of Texas. It is the nation's largest and most successful legal board certification program.

About The Firm:

The Whitley Law Firm, P.C., focuses on family law and appellate law, including an emphasis on same-sex legal issues, and other issues faced by the LGBT community in the greater San Antonio area.

To learn more about The Whitley Law Firm, P.C., visit https://www.whitleylawfirmpc.com/

Media Contact

Cait Womack, The Whitley Law Firm, P.C., 1 (210) 679-2610, [email protected], https://www.whitleylawfirmpc.com/

