Sandridge Crafted Foods® Acquires New Production Site in New Oxford, PA

MEDINA, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandridge Crafted Foods is pleased to announce its recently completed acquisition of Winter Gardens Quality Foods in New Oxford, Pennsylvania. This acquisition is a strategic step for Sandridge® to create increased production capacity and market presence in the Continental U.S. by expanding their operational capabilities. It will also bring opportunities for enhanced efficiencies by optimizing their supply chain and streamlining operations to effectively meet growing customer demands.
Jordan Sandridge, Co-President of Sandridge Crafted Foods commented, "We are excited to work closely with our new team members to ensure a smooth integration process and maintain the highest standards of quality and service that our valued customers have come to expect from us." His brother and Co-President, Dane Sandridge, of Sandridge Crafted Foods added, "We welcome the addition of Winter Gardens Quality Foods to the Sandridge Crafted Foods family. As we move forward, we anticipate exciting opportunities for collaboration and innovation."
About Sandridge Crafted Foods
For more than 60 years, Sandridge Crafted Foods has proudly produced a wide variety of products including main dishes and an array of soups, sides, and more for the club, food service and retail sectors. As an industry leader, Sandridge is committed to creating food that is remarkably fresh, chef crafted and powered by innovation. Sandridge stands for quality, value, authenticity, and delight wherever people come together to share a freshly made meal. For more information, visit www.sandridge.com.
