Sandridge Crafted Foods® Acquires New Production Site in New Oxford, PA

MEDINA, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandridge Crafted Foods is pleased to announce its recently completed acquisition of Winter Gardens Quality Foods in New Oxford, Pennsylvania. This acquisition is a strategic step for Sandridge® to create increased production capacity and market presence in the Continental U.S. by expanding their operational capabilities. It will also bring opportunities for enhanced efficiencies by optimizing their supply chain and streamlining operations to effectively meet growing customer demands.