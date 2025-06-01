Sandridge Crafted Foods® Featured in Food Chain Magazine Editorial

Sandridge Crafted Foods, a third-generation, family-owned and operated fresh food manufacturer, is proud to announce that they have been featured in a Food Chain Magazine editorial entitled "Commitment to Crafted". This trade publication covers trends and innovations across all facets of the food & beverage industry.
MEDINA, Ohio, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandridge Crafted Foods, a third-generation, family-owned and operated fresh food manufacturer, is proud to announce that they have been featured in a Food Chain Magazine editorial entitled "Commitment to Crafted". This trade publication covers trends and innovations across all facets of the food & beverage industry. For every issue, Food Chain's editors interview top executives from successful companies, allowing them to share insights into their business and give readers an opportunity to learn from these experiences.
Food Chain recently sat down with Jordan and Dane Sandridge, Co-Presidents of Sandridge Crafted Foods, to learn about the company's story, recent milestones achieved, and plans for future growth. "We were honored that Food Chain approached us for this opportunity. To be featured by such a widely read industry publication is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our entire team" says Jordan.
The Food Chain Magazine feature highlights Sandridge's growth over the past 65 years, their unwavering commitment to crafting quality food, and their dedication to their team members.
Dane adds, "Our company started from humble beginnings and we're immensely proud of how its grown and evolved over the years. It's a story that's very special to our family and important to our company – we appreciate that Food Chain Magazine shared it with such care and attention to detail."
To read the full article, click here: https://sandridge.com/media/news/culinary-excellence-on-display-sandridge-in-food-chain-magazine/.
About Sandridge Crafted Foods
For more than 60 years, Sandridge Crafted Foods has proudly produced a wide variety of products including sous vide proteins & sides, soups, prepared salads, rices & grains and more for the food service, retail, and club sectors. As an industry leader, Sandridge® is committed to creating remarkably fresh, chef-crafted food that brings quality, value, authenticity, and delight wherever people come together to share a freshly made meal. For more information, visit www.sandridge.com.
