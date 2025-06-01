Sandridge Crafted Foods® Featured in Food Chain Magazine Editorial

"We were honored that Food Chain approached us for this opportunity. To be featured by such a widely read industry publication is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our entire team". Post this

The Food Chain Magazine feature highlights Sandridge's growth over the past 65 years, their unwavering commitment to crafting quality food, and their dedication to their team members.

Dane adds, "Our company started from humble beginnings and we're immensely proud of how its grown and evolved over the years. It's a story that's very special to our family and important to our company – we appreciate that Food Chain Magazine shared it with such care and attention to detail."

To read the full article, click here: https://sandridge.com/media/news/culinary-excellence-on-display-sandridge-in-food-chain-magazine/.

