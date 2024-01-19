Sandridge Crafted Foods® Receives Highest Level of Distinction from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio

"We are thrilled and honored to receive this distinction. We have invested considerable energy and resources into cultivating our Wellbeing Program which encompasses numerous resources in the categories of physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing, work/life balance, and financial wellbeing." Post this

The Sandridge Crafted Foods VP of People Operations, Dr. Dale Fortner said, "We are thrilled and honored to receive this distinction. We have a Wellbeing team that currently consists of three employees who share a deep commitment to creating and supporting an organizational culture of health and do an outstanding job! We have also invested considerable energy and resources into cultivating our Wellbeing Program which encompasses numerous resources in the categories of physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing, work/life balance, and financial wellbeing." Resources managed by the Sandridge Wellbeing team include:

In the moment support/advice, as well as 30-minute consultations

Onsite blood pressure readings, vaccine clinics, covid testing, skin cancer screenings

Nutrition programs

Stress management

Wellness coaching

Assistance with finding and scheduling doctor and dentist appointments

Promoting community resources that help with food, paying household bills, and providing basic supplies for children

Helping employees create budgets and apply for loans when needed

Events that help employees with Back-to-School supplies and Christmas gifts

Veteran support

Smoking cessation

And so much more!

Dr. Fortner added, "We are very proud of receiving this recognition and plan to continue improving and building on the programs we offer. We hope to keep reaching this status for many years to come!"

About Sandridge Crafted Foods

For more than 60 years, Sandridge Crafted Foods has proudly produced a wide variety of products including sous vide proteins & sides, soups, prepared salads, rices & grains and more for the food service, retail, and club sectors. As an industry leader, Sandridge® is committed to creating remarkably fresh, chef crafted food that brings quality, value, authenticity, and delight wherever people come together to share a freshly made meal. For more information,

visit www.sandridge.com.

