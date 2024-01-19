Sandridge Crafted Foods® Receives Highest Level of Distinction from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio

Sandridge Crafted Foods is proud to announce that they have received platinum designation in the Healthy Worksite Recognition Program run by the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The four recognition program award tiers are bronze, silver, gold, and platinum.
MEDINA, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandridge Crafted Foods is proud to announce that they have received platinum designation in the Healthy Worksite Recognition Program run by the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The four recognition program award tiers are bronze, silver, gold, and platinum.
The Healthy Worksite Recognition Program recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs. Applicants are scored on the extent their wellness programs facilitate and encourage employee health, enhance productivity, and ensure a healthy work environment.
The Sandridge Crafted Foods VP of People Operations, Dr. Dale Fortner said, "We are thrilled and honored to receive this distinction. We have a Wellbeing team that currently consists of three employees who share a deep commitment to creating and supporting an organizational culture of health and do an outstanding job! We have also invested considerable energy and resources into cultivating our Wellbeing Program which encompasses numerous resources in the categories of physical wellbeing, mental wellbeing, work/life balance, and financial wellbeing." Resources managed by the Sandridge Wellbeing team include:
- In the moment support/advice, as well as 30-minute consultations
- Onsite blood pressure readings, vaccine clinics, covid testing, skin cancer screenings
- Nutrition programs
- Stress management
- Wellness coaching
- Assistance with finding and scheduling doctor and dentist appointments
- Promoting community resources that help with food, paying household bills, and providing basic supplies for children
- Helping employees create budgets and apply for loans when needed
- Events that help employees with Back-to-School supplies and Christmas gifts
- Veteran support
- Smoking cessation
- And so much more!
Dr. Fortner added, "We are very proud of receiving this recognition and plan to continue improving and building on the programs we offer. We hope to keep reaching this status for many years to come!"
