Sandridge Crafted Foods® Supports the RFA in Efforts to Combat Food Insecurity

"Helping our local food banks has always been deeply important to our company," said Dane Sandridge, Co-President of Sandridge Crafted Foods. "In honor of National Deli Salad Month, we're not only contributing to Feeding America, but we're also matching that donation locally by giving to Feeding Medina County (FMC). FMC plays a vital role in addressing food insecurity for people of all ages across our community, and we're proud to work alongside them year-round."

Sandridge Crafted Foods' dual contribution reflects the company's continued commitment to addressing hunger both nationally and in its own backyard. By participating in National Deli Salad Month, Sandridge hopes to inspire other manufacturers and consumers to support the cause.

For more than 60 years, Sandridge Crafted Foods has proudly produced a wide variety of products including sous vide proteins & sides, soups, prepared salads, rices & grains and more for the food service, retail, and club sectors. As an industry leader, Sandridge® is committed to creating remarkably fresh, chef-crafted food that brings quality, value, authenticity, and delight wherever people come together to share a freshly made meal. For more information, visit www.sandridge.com.

