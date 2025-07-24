Sandridge Crafted Foods® Supports the RFA in Efforts to Combat Food Insecurity

MEDINA, Ohio, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandridge Crafted Foods, a third-generation, family-owned and operated fresh food manufacturer, announced today a monetary donation to Feeding America in support of the Refrigerated Foods Association's (RFA) nationwide campaign to fight food insecurity.
As part of RFA's National Deli Salad Month, celebrated each July since its establishment in 2014, Sandridge® is proud to join deli salad manufacturers across the country in raising awareness about food insecurity, encouraging summer consumption of deli salads, strengthening partnerships with customers, and helping support food banks throughout the U.S.
"Helping our local food banks has always been deeply important to our company," said Dane Sandridge, Co-President of Sandridge Crafted Foods. "In honor of National Deli Salad Month, we're not only contributing to Feeding America, but we're also matching that donation locally by giving to Feeding Medina County (FMC). FMC plays a vital role in addressing food insecurity for people of all ages across our community, and we're proud to work alongside them year-round."
Sandridge Crafted Foods' dual contribution reflects the company's continued commitment to addressing hunger both nationally and in its own backyard. By participating in National Deli Salad Month, Sandridge hopes to inspire other manufacturers and consumers to support the cause.
About Sandridge Crafted Foods
For more than 60 years, Sandridge Crafted Foods has proudly produced a wide variety of products including sous vide proteins & sides, soups, prepared salads, rices & grains and more for the food service, retail, and club sectors. As an industry leader, Sandridge® is committed to creating remarkably fresh, chef-crafted food that brings quality, value, authenticity, and delight wherever people come together to share a freshly made meal. For more information, visit www.sandridge.com.
Media Contact
Taryn Skala, Sandridge Crafted Foods, 1 330-764-6176, [email protected], www.sandridge.com
SOURCE Sandridge Crafted Foods
