Sandtable Receives $38 Million IDIQ Contract from ACC-APG Adelphi to Advance and Operationalize Agentic AI Technologies for DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory

Sandtable, Inc. received a 5-year, $38 million IDIQ contract from ACC-APG Adelphi to support DEVCOM ARL in researching, developing, and transitioning advanced agentic AI technologies for the U.S. Army. This contract will focus on intelligent systems capable of autonomous or semi-autonomous reasoning, learning, planning, and execution in complex environments, with an emphasis on practical application. Sandtable CEO Brian Hamilton expressed gratitude and highlighted the company's experience in operationalizing AI and its commitment to delivering practical solutions for warfighters. The IDIQ contract allows for flexible task orders to support DEVCOM ARL's evolving agentic AI research and Army modernization goals.

ATLANTA, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandtable, Inc., a technology company specializing in the development and operationalization of artificial intelligence and simulation, today announced it has received a 5-year, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling value of $38 million from the Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground, Adelphi (ACC-APG Adelphi). The contract will support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Army Research Laboratory (DEVCOM ARL) in the research, development, and transition of advanced agentic AI technologies for future U.S. Army capabilities.

This contract will support DEVCOM ARL's initiatives aimed at exploring and maturing agentic AI, a field concentrated on developing intelligent systems capable of reasoning, learning, planning, and executing tasks autonomously or semi-autonomously within complex and dynamic operational environments. A critical aspect of this effort involves ensuring these advancements are suitable for practical application in real-world scenarios.

Brian Hamilton, CEO of Sandtable, Inc., stated, "Sandtable presented its novel concepts for leveraging agentic AI to the U.S. Army, and we are gratified that DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory recognized the potential of our innovative approach to address complex operational challenges. This contract award from ACC-APG Adelphi enables us to further develop these cutting-edge ideas in close collaboration with DEVCOM ARL's leading researchers. We bring significant experience in operationalizing AI, and a key focus of this partnership will be developing the necessary infrastructure and methodologies to transition agentic AI capabilities effectively to operational warfighters at the edge. We are committed to applying our expertise in AI, simulation, and technology transition to deliver innovative, practical solutions that enhance the effectiveness and safety of Army warfighters."

The IDIQ contract structure allows for the issuance of specific task orders over the next five years, in support of DEVCOM ARL's research priorities. This provides flexibility in addressing evolving technological opportunities within the agentic AI domain and facilitates the targeted development and fielding of capabilities aligned with Army modernization goals.

About Sandtable, Inc:

Sandtable, Inc. is an advanced technology company focused on developing and operationalizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence, machine learning, and simulation solutions. The company leverages deep expertise in complex systems modeling and agent-based simulation to address challenging problems and transition advanced capabilities across various sectors, including defense, government, and commercial industries. Sandtable is dedicated to creating intelligent systems that enhance human decision-making and operational effectiveness.

About U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory:

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory (DEVCOM ARL) is the Army's primary laboratory for fundamental and applied research and analysis. Its diverse assortment of unique facilities and dedicated workforce of government and private sector partners make up the largest source of world-class integrated research and analysis in the Army. DEVCOM ARL is headquartered at the Adelphi Laboratory Center, Maryland, with extended campuses across the country.

