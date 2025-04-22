Sandy Hansel joins Engel & Völkers Private Office, an invitation-only network for top luxury real estate advisors

"Engel & Völkers' reputation, combined with the exclusive resources and global reach of the Private Office network, allows me to provide an even higher level of service to my clients." Post this

Hansel was formally inducted at Engel & Völkers' invitation-only Private Office event on March 16, 2025, in Austin, Texas, ahead of EVX, the company's largest annual event in the Americas. She joins an elite group of Engel & Völkers advisors worldwide recognized for extraordinary sales performance, industry expertise, and a commitment to delivering the highest level of client service. Out of more than 16,000 real estate professionals representing Engel & Völkers in over 30 countries, fewer than 200 in the Americas hold the Private Office title. Globally, there are 326 Private Office advisors across 20 countries, collectively representing 215 transactions over $5 million last year.

"Sandy's induction into Engel & Völkers' Private Office is a testament to her unwavering dedication and exceptional expertise," said Victoria Stultz, license partner of Engel & Völkers Naples. "Her commitment to providing unparalleled service truly sets her apart. We are incredibly proud to have her represent Engel & Völkers Naples on this prestigious global stage."

To qualify for Private Office, Engel & Völkers advisors must be nominated by their broker, meet transaction volume and sales price benchmarks, and demonstrate consistent high performance. Additionally, client testimonials are evaluated to ensure exceptional service standards.

"Engel & Völkers consistently attracts top-tier real estate professionals who are driven to differentiate themselves in a competitive market," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "Advisors recognized as members of Private Office, like Sandy, represent the pinnacle of our brand. They're not only among the highest performers—they provide an unparalleled level of service and client care."

As a Private Office advisor, Hansel gains access to the Private Office Portal, a password-protected site connected to evprivateoffice.com, where she can share listings publicly or privately and showcase her global portfolio. She will also participate in quarterly Private Office calls covering market trends, best practices and strategies for working with high-net-worth clients. Additionally, she will attend two annual Private Office events focused on networking, thought leadership and industry insights.

