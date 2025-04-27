Sandy Vans Acquires Solid Wood Worx to Expand Product Offering in the Adventure Vehicle Market

Sandy Vans, a fast-growing custom adventure van builder, is proud to announce the acquisition of Solid Wood Worx, an overlanding company known for its CNC-cut vehicle drawer systems and creative modular storage solutions for outdoor enthusiasts. Both brands will now operate under one roof at 9393 Trade Place, San Diego, CA 92126.
SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandy Vans, a fast-growing custom adventure van builder, is proud to announce the acquisition of Solid Wood Worx, an overlanding company known for its CNC-cut vehicle drawer systems and creative modular storage solutions for outdoor enthusiasts. Both brands will now operate under one roof at 9393 Trade Place, San Diego, CA 92126.
This acquisition marks a major step forward in Sandy Vans' mission to deliver innovative, adventure-ready solutions by bringing product development and manufacturing closer to home. With both companies rooted in craftsmanship, design, and a passion for the outdoors, this union will unlock the ability to develop new products in the overlapping space between vanlife, overlanding, and DIY vehicle upgrades.
"This move just makes sense, it aligns the two brands with the same vision," said Alan Mondus, CEO & Founder of Sandy Vans. "By acquiring Solid Wood Worx, we're creating a shared vision for what the future of adventure vehicles can look like. We'll be faster, more agile, and continue to creatively expand."
Solid Wood Worx will continue to offer its popular drawer kits and accessories under its brand name, while also collaborating with Sandy Vans on new product lines designed to serve a broader market—from vanlifers to weekend warriors and everyone in between.
Brian, the founder of Solid Wood Worx, isn't going anywhere—in fact, he's stepping into a bigger role. Now serving as Head of Product for both brands, Brian will lead the charge in innovation and design across the board.
"I'm excited to have the backing of Sandy Vans to elevate the Solid Wood Worx brand and expand our product offerings across the adventure vehicle industry," said Brian. "This partnership gives us the resources and reach to bring even more creative, high-quality solutions to the community."
About Sandy Vans
Sandy Vans crafts high-end, custom vans designed to inspire freedom and function on the road. With popular layouts and a growing rental fleet, the company helps adventurers get out there—without sacrificing comfort or design.
About Solid Wood Worx
Solid Wood Worx designs and manufactures CNC-cut drawer systems and creative modular storage solutions for outdoor vehicles. Known for clean design and clever utility, their products are built for those who live for the journey.
Media Contact
Alan Mondus, Sandy Vans, 1 (619) 812-1903, [email protected], www.sandyvans.com
SOURCE Sandy Vans
Share this article