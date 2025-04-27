Sandy Vans Acquires Solid Wood Worx to Expand Product Offering in the Adventure Vehicle Market

"By acquiring Solid Wood Worx, we're creating a shared vision for what the future of adventure vehicles can look like. We'll be faster, more agile, and continue to creatively expand." Post this

"This move just makes sense, it aligns the two brands with the same vision," said Alan Mondus, CEO & Founder of Sandy Vans. "By acquiring Solid Wood Worx, we're creating a shared vision for what the future of adventure vehicles can look like. We'll be faster, more agile, and continue to creatively expand."

Solid Wood Worx will continue to offer its popular drawer kits and accessories under its brand name, while also collaborating with Sandy Vans on new product lines designed to serve a broader market—from vanlifers to weekend warriors and everyone in between.

Brian, the founder of Solid Wood Worx, isn't going anywhere—in fact, he's stepping into a bigger role. Now serving as Head of Product for both brands, Brian will lead the charge in innovation and design across the board.

"I'm excited to have the backing of Sandy Vans to elevate the Solid Wood Worx brand and expand our product offerings across the adventure vehicle industry," said Brian. "This partnership gives us the resources and reach to bring even more creative, high-quality solutions to the community."

About Sandy Vans

Sandy Vans crafts high-end, custom vans designed to inspire freedom and function on the road. With popular layouts and a growing rental fleet, the company helps adventurers get out there—without sacrificing comfort or design.

About Solid Wood Worx

Solid Wood Worx designs and manufactures CNC-cut drawer systems and creative modular storage solutions for outdoor vehicles. Known for clean design and clever utility, their products are built for those who live for the journey.

Media Contact

Alan Mondus, Sandy Vans, 1 (619) 812-1903, [email protected], www.sandyvans.com

