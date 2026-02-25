Sandy Vans Announces 2026 SV Tour: See Custom Adventure Vans Across the West Coast

"The SV Tour is about bringing our vans directly to the community—so people can step inside, ask questions, and start envisioning their own adventures." Post this

From major auto shows to overland and adventure van expos, Sandy Vans will showcase its signature blend of design, durability, and real-world functionality across multiple states throughout 2026.

Where to See Sandy Vans in 2026

The tour kicks off in San Diego and travels throughout California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, and Colorado, including:

Jan 1–4: San Diego Auto Show | San Diego, CA

Feb 14–15: Overlanding Adventure & Power Sports Show | San Diego, CA

Mar 7–8: Camp Shred | Cardiff, CA

Mar 12–14: RV & Off-Grid Expo | Denver, CO

Mar 14–15: Overland Expo | Orange County, CA

Apr 18–19: Tiny Fest | Orange County, CA

May 14–15: CARV Expo | San Diego, CA

May 15–17: Overland Expo | Flagstaff, AZ

May 30–31: Adventure Van Expo | Orange County, CA

June 13: Bro-Am | Encinitas, CA

June 21–22: Adventure Van Expo | Hood River, OR

June 26–28: Overland Expo | Redmond, OR

Sept 12–13: Adventure Van Expo | Lake Tahoe, CA

Oct 3–4: Adventure Van Expo | San Juan Capistrano, CA

Nov 3–6: SEMA | Las Vegas, NV

Nov: LA Auto Show | Los Angeles, CA

More stops may be added throughout the year.

Experience the Vans in Real Life

Attendees can walk through Sandy Vans builds, explore storage solutions and layouts, and learn how each van is designed for travel, surf, snow, and off-grid living. Events like overland and adventure expos allow visitors to compare rigs, meet builders, and discover gear for life on the road.

"We build vans to be used, not just admired," said Alan Mondus, Founder. "The SV Tour is our way of meeting the community, sharing ideas, and helping people envision their own adventures."

Built for Adventure

Known for thoughtful layouts, premium materials, and real-world testing, Sandy Vans builds are designed to handle rugged travel while delivering comfort and style. The SV Tour reflects the brand's commitment to community, innovation, and making van life accessible.

Learn More

For tour updates and event details, visit:

https://sandyvans.com/pages/sv-tour-26

About Sandy Vans

Sandy Vans is a San Diego-based custom van builder specializing in premium Mercedes Sprinter conversions and adventure-ready accessories. Focused on craftsmanship, functionality, and inspired travel, Sandy Vans helps customers explore the outdoors with confidence and style.

Media Contact

Sabrina Blackwell, Sandy Vans, 1 (619) 812-1903, [email protected], https://sandyvans.com/

SOURCE Sandy Vans