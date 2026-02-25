Sandy Vans Announces 2026 SV Tour: See Custom Adventure Vans Across the West Coast

Sandy Vans is hitting the road in 2026 with the SV Tour, a multi-state schedule of van expos, overlanding events, and outdoor lifestyle shows where attendees can experience custom Sandy Vans builds in person. The tour offers adventure enthusiasts the opportunity to explore layouts, craftsmanship, and off-grid features firsthand while connecting with the team behind the brand. From major auto shows to adventure van expos, the SV Tour reflects Sandy Vans' commitment to community, innovation, and making van life more accessible.
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandy Vans, the San Diego–based leader in premium Mercedes Sprinter van conversions and adventure-ready van accessories, is hitting the road for the 2026 SV Tour—a year-long schedule of van expos, overlanding events, and outdoor lifestyle shows where enthusiasts can experience Sandy Vans builds in person.
The SV Tour allows adventure seekers, van life enthusiasts, and curious first-timers to step inside fully built Sandy Vans, explore layouts and craftsmanship, and meet the team behind the brand.
From major auto shows to overland and adventure van expos, Sandy Vans will showcase its signature blend of design, durability, and real-world functionality across multiple states throughout 2026.
Where to See Sandy Vans in 2026
The tour kicks off in San Diego and travels throughout California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, and Colorado, including:
- Jan 1–4: San Diego Auto Show | San Diego, CA
- Feb 14–15: Overlanding Adventure & Power Sports Show | San Diego, CA
- Mar 7–8: Camp Shred | Cardiff, CA
- Mar 12–14: RV & Off-Grid Expo | Denver, CO
- Mar 14–15: Overland Expo | Orange County, CA
- Apr 18–19: Tiny Fest | Orange County, CA
- May 14–15: CARV Expo | San Diego, CA
- May 15–17: Overland Expo | Flagstaff, AZ
- May 30–31: Adventure Van Expo | Orange County, CA
- June 13: Bro-Am | Encinitas, CA
- June 21–22: Adventure Van Expo | Hood River, OR
- June 26–28: Overland Expo | Redmond, OR
- Sept 12–13: Adventure Van Expo | Lake Tahoe, CA
- Oct 3–4: Adventure Van Expo | San Juan Capistrano, CA
- Nov 3–6: SEMA | Las Vegas, NV
- Nov: LA Auto Show | Los Angeles, CA
More stops may be added throughout the year.
Experience the Vans in Real Life
Attendees can walk through Sandy Vans builds, explore storage solutions and layouts, and learn how each van is designed for travel, surf, snow, and off-grid living. Events like overland and adventure expos allow visitors to compare rigs, meet builders, and discover gear for life on the road.
"We build vans to be used, not just admired," said Alan Mondus, Founder. "The SV Tour is our way of meeting the community, sharing ideas, and helping people envision their own adventures."
Built for Adventure
Known for thoughtful layouts, premium materials, and real-world testing, Sandy Vans builds are designed to handle rugged travel while delivering comfort and style. The SV Tour reflects the brand's commitment to community, innovation, and making van life accessible.
Learn More
For tour updates and event details, visit:
https://sandyvans.com/pages/sv-tour-26
About Sandy Vans
Sandy Vans is a San Diego-based custom van builder specializing in premium Mercedes Sprinter conversions and adventure-ready accessories. Focused on craftsmanship, functionality, and inspired travel, Sandy Vans helps customers explore the outdoors with confidence and style.
Media Contact
Sabrina Blackwell, Sandy Vans, 1 (619) 812-1903, [email protected], https://sandyvans.com/
