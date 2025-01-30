Sandy Vans Announces Full 2025 Van Expo and Show Schedule

Sandy Vans, a leader in custom van conversions and adventure gear, is stoked to announce its participation in a packed schedule of expos and shows throughout 2025. From showcasing innovative builds to connecting with outdoor enthusiasts, Sandy Vans invites the community to explore their lineup in person at these premier events.
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandy Vans, a leader in custom van conversions and adventure gear, is stoked to announce its participation in a packed schedule of expos and shows throughout 2025. From showcasing innovative builds to connecting with outdoor enthusiasts, Sandy Vans invites the community to explore their lineup in person at these premier events.
2025 Show and Expo Calendar:
- Camp Shred
- March 1-2 | Cardiff, CA
- Tiny Fest
- March 8-9 | Del Mar Race Track, San Diego, CA
- Overland Expo
- March 15-16 | Orange County, CA
- Rigs & Brews
- April 6 | Duck Foot Brewery | Miramar, CA
- Sea Otter Classic
- April 10-13 | Monterey, CA
- SurfScape
- April 26-27 | Huntington Beach, CA
- Adventure Van Expo
- May 9-10 | Ventura, CA
- Overland Expo
- June 27-29 | Redmond, OR
- Overland Adventure & Power Sports Show
- September 14-15 | Sonoma, CA
- Adventure Van Expo
- September 20-21 | Lake Tahoe, CA
- Adventure Van Expo
- October 4-5 | San Juan Capistrano, CA
- Ski Dazzle
- December 5-7 | Orange County, CA
"We're excited to hit the road and showcase our latest builds & products to consumers," said Alan Mondus, CEO of Sandy Vans. "The expo series is a great way to connect with the community, allow customers to observe our craftsmanship, and share our passion for van life."
From California to Oregon, Sandy Vans will showcase its expertly crafted van builds and signature products such as the Boost Box! Sandy Vans offers adventurers the ultimate combination of style, comfort, and functionality. These events are the perfect opportunity to meet the team, explore the vans, and discover the endless possibilities of life on the road.
About Sandy Vans
Sandy Vans, based out of San Diego, specializes in crafting luxury adventure vans and products that fuse comfort, freedom, and adventure. Known for their meticulous designs and top-quality materials, Sandy Vans is committed to a lifestyle that's "Focused on Living." Their offerings include expertly converted adventure vans and innovative products such as the Boost Box. Sandy Vans consistently delivers high-quality solutions for adventurers who seek comfort and reliability on the open road. Learn more at www.sandyvans.com.
Media Contact
Alan Mondus, Sandy Vans, 1 (619) 812-1903, [email protected], sandyvans.com
SOURCE Sandy Vans
