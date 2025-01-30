Sandy Vans Announces Full 2025 Van Expo and Show Schedule

"We're excited to hit the road and showcase our latest builds & products to consumers," said Alan Mondus, CEO of Sandy Vans. "The expo series is a great way to connect with the community, allow customers to observe our craftsmanship, and share our passion for van life." Post this

Camp Shred

March 1-2 | Cardiff, CA

Tiny Fest

March 8-9 | Del Mar Race Track, San Diego, CA

Overland Expo

March 15-16 | Orange County, CA

Rigs & Brews

April 6 | Duck Foot Brewery | Miramar, CA

Sea Otter Classic

April 10-13 | Monterey, CA

SurfScape

April 26-27 | Huntington Beach, CA

Adventure Van Expo

May 9-10 | Ventura, CA

Overland Expo

June 27-29 | Redmond, OR

Overland Adventure & Power Sports Show

September 14-15 | Sonoma, CA

Adventure Van Expo

September 20-21 | Lake Tahoe, CA

Adventure Van Expo

October 4-5 | San Juan Capistrano, CA

Ski Dazzle

December 5-7 | Orange County, CA

"We're excited to hit the road and showcase our latest builds & products to consumers," said Alan Mondus, CEO of Sandy Vans. "The expo series is a great way to connect with the community, allow customers to observe our craftsmanship, and share our passion for van life."

From California to Oregon, Sandy Vans will showcase its expertly crafted van builds and signature products such as the Boost Box! Sandy Vans offers adventurers the ultimate combination of style, comfort, and functionality. These events are the perfect opportunity to meet the team, explore the vans, and discover the endless possibilities of life on the road.

About Sandy Vans

Sandy Vans, based out of San Diego, specializes in crafting luxury adventure vans and products that fuse comfort, freedom, and adventure. Known for their meticulous designs and top-quality materials, Sandy Vans is committed to a lifestyle that's "Focused on Living." Their offerings include expertly converted adventure vans and innovative products such as the Boost Box. Sandy Vans consistently delivers high-quality solutions for adventurers who seek comfort and reliability on the open road. Learn more at www.sandyvans.com.

Media Contact

Alan Mondus, Sandy Vans, 1 (619) 812-1903, [email protected], sandyvans.com

SOURCE Sandy Vans