Sandy Vans Becomes Official Member of the RV Industry Association (RVIA)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandy Vans, the San Diego–based leader in luxury adventure van conversions, is proud to announce its official membership in the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA). This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company's commitment to quality, safety, and industry standards as it continues to redefine what's possible in the adventure vehicle space.
The RVIA is the leading trade association representing the RV industry, dedicated to promoting growth, technical excellence, and consumer confidence. Membership signifies Sandy Vans' alignment with national manufacturing standards and best practices, ensuring each build meets or exceeds the highest quality and safety benchmarks in the industry.
"Joining RVIA reinforces the values here at Sandy Vans: Pride in our work, Innovation for the industry, and Customer Obsession," said Alan Mondus. "We're proud to stand alongside the top builders in the country as we continue to elevate what adventure travel can look like."
As part of the RVIA community, Sandy Vans gains access to advanced compliance resources, technical training, and advocacy efforts that support continued growth and innovation. The membership also allows Sandy Vans' customers to travel with even greater confidence, knowing their vans meet rigorous industry-certified standards.
With a growing reputation for merging design, functionality, and adventure-ready performance, Sandy Vans continues to set the standard for modern van life. Becoming an RVIA member further solidifies the company's position as a trusted leader in the custom van conversion market.
About Sandy Vans
Sandy Vans builds luxury adventure vans designed for those who live life on the move. Based in San Diego, California, the company specializes in premium van conversions that combine high-end craftsmanship with rugged functionality. From weekend getaways to full-time travel, Sandy Vans helps customers turn their adventures into a lifestyle.
Learn more: www.sandyvans.com
Media Contact
Sabrina Blackwell, Sandy Vans, 1 (619) 812-1903, [email protected], sandyvans.com
SOURCE Sandy Vans
