Sandy Vans Launches New Rental Fleet -- A Premium "Try Before You Buy" Adventure Van Experience

Sandy Vans has launched its new Superhero Rental Fleet, offering fully-equipped luxury adventure vans for rent through Outdoorsy. Based in San Diego, the program allows travelers and aspiring van owners to experience premium custom van life firsthand, with a unique "try before you buy" option that applies rental fees toward a future Sandy Vans build. The initiative expands Sandy Vans' mission to make high-quality van life more accessible while showcasing the comfort, craftsmanship, and functionality of its custom conversions.
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandy Vans, the San Diego-based leader in luxury adventure van builds, is proud to announce the official launch of its Sandy Vans Superhero Rental Fleet — offering fully-equipped, adventure-ready custom vans for rent through Outdoorsy. This new program gives van life enthusiasts, weekend explorers, and future van owners a chance to experience the Sandy Vans lifestyle firsthand.
Designed to bring freedom and comfort to every road trip, the Sandy Vans rental fleet features premium custom conversions with all the essentials for life on the road. Each van includes a cozy sleeping area, full kitchen setup, abundant storage, and the signature high-end finishes and practical design that Sandy Vans builds are known for.
"Whether you're planning a weekend escape or considering a custom build, the Sandy Vans rental fleet lets you truly feel what van life is like before committing to ownership," said CEO, Alan Mondus. "It's an opportunity to live the adventure, fall in love with the lifestyle, and take that next step toward building your dream van."
A standout feature of this program is its try-before-you-buy benefit — rental fees can be applied toward the purchase of a custom Sandy Vans build if renters decide to invest in their own vehicle after the trip.
The Sandy Vans Superhero Rental Fleet is available through the Outdoorsy platform for convenient online booking, with pick-up and drop-off at the Sandy Vans headquarters in San Diego. This launch extends Sandy Vans' mission to make van life accessible and high-quality, whether for a short getaway or the journey toward owning a custom adventure van.
For more information about the rental fleet, specific van options, and how to book your next adventure, visit https://sandyvans.com/rentals
Media Contact
Sabrina Blackwell, Sandy Vans, 1 (619) 812-1903, [email protected], https://sandyvans.com/
SOURCE Sandy Vans
