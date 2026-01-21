Sandy Vans Launches New Rental Fleet -- A Premium "Try Before You Buy" Adventure Van Experience

"The Sandy Vans rental fleet lets people experience the freedom, comfort, and craftsmanship of our builds firsthand — giving them a true taste of van life before taking the leap into ownership." — Alan Mondus, CEO, Sandy Vans Post this

A standout feature of this program is its try-before-you-buy benefit — rental fees can be applied toward the purchase of a custom Sandy Vans build if renters decide to invest in their own vehicle after the trip.

The Sandy Vans Superhero Rental Fleet is available through the Outdoorsy platform for convenient online booking, with pick-up and drop-off at the Sandy Vans headquarters in San Diego. This launch extends Sandy Vans' mission to make van life accessible and high-quality, whether for a short getaway or the journey toward owning a custom adventure van.

For more information about the rental fleet, specific van options, and how to book your next adventure, visit https://sandyvans.com/rentals

