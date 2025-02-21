Sandy Vans Launches Youtube TV Series - Sandy Vans TV (SVTV)

"Our aim is to create long form content introducing the builders, designers & customers within the adventure van space." Post this

"Our aim is to create long form content introducing the builders, designers & customers within the adventure van space," said Alan Mondus, CEO at Sandy Vans. "SVTV is our way of sharing stories behind the van as well as the craftsmanship and expertise that go into every build."

As part of the launch, Sandy Vans will also be featuring exclusive interviews with van owners, builders, and industry experts, providing valuable insights on van customization and off-grid capable rigs.

Don't miss the series premiere of Sandy Vans TV on February 27th—subscribe now to catch Episode 1, exclusive content, behind-the-scenes footage, and endless vanlife updates: @sandyvansofficial

Media Contact

Sabrina Blackwell, Sandy Vans, 1 (619) 812-1903, [email protected], sandyvans.com

SOURCE Sandy Vans