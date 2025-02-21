Sandy Vans Launches Youtube TV Series - Sandy Vans TV (SVTV)

Sandy Vans, a leader in custom adventure Sprinter Van builds, is excited to announce the launch of Sandy Vans TV (SVTV), a brand-new YouTube TV Show that brings the van build experience to audiences everywhere.
SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandy Vans, a leader in custom adventure Sprinter Van builds, is excited to announce the launch of Sandy Vans TV (SVTV), a brand-new YouTube TV Show that brings the van build experience to audiences everywhere. Kicking off on February 27th, SVTV will take viewers behind the scenes of the adventure van industry, featuring exclusive builds, customer journeys, and expert insights into van customization.
SVTV's debut episode will showcase the creativity, craftsmanship, and passion that go into each custom build. Through a mix of engaging storytelling, in-depth van tour breakdowns, and insights into the build process, the series is designed to educate and inspire both seasoned van lifers and those new to the adventurous lifestyle.
"Our aim is to create long form content introducing the builders, designers & customers within the adventure van space," said Alan Mondus, CEO at Sandy Vans. "SVTV is our way of sharing stories behind the van as well as the craftsmanship and expertise that go into every build."
As part of the launch, Sandy Vans will also be featuring exclusive interviews with van owners, builders, and industry experts, providing valuable insights on van customization and off-grid capable rigs.
Don't miss the series premiere of Sandy Vans TV on February 27th—subscribe now to catch Episode 1, exclusive content, behind-the-scenes footage, and endless vanlife updates: @sandyvansofficial
Media Contact
Sabrina Blackwell, Sandy Vans, 1 (619) 812-1903, [email protected], sandyvans.com
SOURCE Sandy Vans
