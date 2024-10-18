Sandy Vans Partners with Bjarne Builds to Launch the "Bjarne Signature Line" by Sandy Vans

"Bjarne's personal experience living & building custom vans provides a unique understanding of what it takes to create a truly livable, adventure-ready space. Together, we are raising the bar for van conversions with the perfect blend of innovation, style, and real-world practicality." Post this

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Bjarne," said Alan Mondus, CEO of Sandy Vans. "Bjarne's personal experience living & building custom vans provides a unique understanding of what it takes to create a truly livable, adventure-ready space. Together, we are raising the bar for van conversions with the perfect blend of innovation, style, and real-world practicality."

Bjarne Signature by Sandy Vans: What to Expect

Traveler-Tested Designs: Bjarne's extensive experience living in vans ensures that every build is optimized for real-world use, with thoughtful consideration given to the trade-offs of van living.

Minimalist, Functional Aesthetic: Drawing on his Swedish roots, Bjarne incorporates clean, efficient design elements that maximize space without sacrificing comfort or style.

Fully Customizable Interiors: Each build is tailored to the client's needs, offering unique layouts that fit the lifestyle of weekend warriors, full-time van lifers, or anyone in between.

Adventure-Ready Features: Whether it's off-grid capability with solar power, advanced storage solutions, or rugged durability, these vans are built for life on the road.

Bjarne, who began building vans in 2018, believes in the transformative power of life on the road. "Traveling and working from a van has changed my life for the better in so many ways. I'm passionate about sharing that experience by creating vans that make the nomadic lifestyle more accessible and enjoyable," he said.

Sandy Vans' facility at 9393 Trade Pl, San Diego, CA, will serve as the hub for this exciting venture. Clients can visit the showroom to explore Bjarne Builds by Sandy Vans and consult with both teams about creating their ideal adventure vehicle.

About Sandy Vans

Sandy Vans specializes in building custom, adventure-ready vehicles designed for those who embrace the freedom of life on the road. Known for their blend of rugged functionality and innovative design, Sandy Vans creates custom builds that empower travelers to explore with confidence and style.

About Bjarne Builds

Founded by Bjarne, an experienced van traveler and filmmaker, Bjarne Builds creates functional, minimalist vans inspired by real-life experience. With over 100 days a year spent living out of his own builds, Bjarne brings an authentic, lived-in perspective to van design.

