Sandy Vans Partners with NASCAR Driver Ryan Vargas for the Final Race at Irwindale Speedway

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandy Vans to announce partnership with NASCAR driver Ryan Vargas for the Farewell Extravaganza, the last race ever at Irwindale Speedway, taking place on December 21, 2024.
This historic event marks the end of an era for Irwindale Speedway, a beloved Southern California motorsports landmark that opened in 1999. As a brand rooted in adventure and motorsports, Sandy Vans is honored to support Ryan Vargas in this milestone race that celebrates the track's rich legacy.
Ryan Vargas, a Southern California native and rising star in the NASCAR scene, shares Sandy Vans' commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing the spirit of adventure. Known for his dynamic driving style and connection to the local racing community, Vargas is the perfect ambassador for a Sandy Vans partnership within the sport.
"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Ryan Vargas for this iconic race," said Alan Mondus, Founder of Sandy Vans. "Irwindale Speedway has been a cornerstone of SoCal's motorsports culture, and we're proud to be part of its final chapter. Ryan's dedication and passion embody everything we stand for at Sandy Vans."
At the Farewell Extravaganza, Sandy Vans will showcase one of its signature van builds, offering fans a firsthand look at how the company merges functionality and luxury for modern adventurers. This collaboration celebrates the intersection of speed, innovation, and the great outdoors—a testament to Sandy Vans' mission of enabling unforgettable experiences.
The race promises to be an unforgettable night filled with high-speed action, heartfelt nostalgia, and a celebration of Irwindale Speedway's legendary history. Sandy Vans invites motorsports enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike to join in the festivities and cheer on Ryan Vargas as he takes on the iconic track one last time.
Event Details:
What: The Final Race at Irwindale Speedway - "Farewell Extravaganza"
When: December 21, 2024
Where: Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale, CA
For more information about Sandy Vans and its innovative van builds, visit www.sandyvans.com.
About Sandy Vans
Based in San Diego, CA, Sandy Vans specializes in custom van conversions designed for adventure enthusiasts. With a focus on quality, functionality, and style, Sandy Vans helps customers create their adventure van dream lifestyle.
Media Contact
Alan Mondus, Sandy Vans, 1 (619) 812-1903, [email protected], www.sandyvans.com
