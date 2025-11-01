Sandy Vans Showcases Premium Van Conversion at OVR Zone 2025 LA Auto Show

San Diego-based luxury adventure-van builder Sandy Vans will showcase its latest custom van build at the 2025 LA Auto Show, held November 21–30 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Featured within the OVR (Overland Vehicle & Recreation) Experience, Sandy Vans will highlight its signature blend of modern design, craftsmanship, and off-grid functionality. Attendees can explore the brand's newest van, learn about custom conversion options and modular layouts, and meet the design team. The company recently appeared on KTLA's Weekend Morning Show, offering an early look at what to expect from its OVR pavilion display. CEO Alan Mondus expressed excitement about connecting with the broader automotive and overland community, emphasizing Sandy Vans' mission to merge luxury, adventure, and freedom to explore. For more information, visit https://sandyvans.com/
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Diego-based custom adventure-van builder Sandy Vans is proud to announce its participation at the 2025 LA Auto Show, taking place November 21–30 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Sandy Vans will be featured within the OVR ("Overland Vehicle & Recreation") experience zone, bringing its signature luxury adventure-van conversions to one of the automotive industry's biggest stages.
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Sandy Vans' latest build, fully equipped for both refined living and off-grid adventuring — and to speak with the design team about custom conversion options, modular layouts, and build-spec choices.
Earlier this month, Sandy Vans was featured in a front-page outdoor-lifestyle segment on KTLA Weekend Morning show, offering viewers a first-look at what to expect in the OVR pavilion. The on-air feature highlighted the brand's blend of modern luxury, rugged functionality, and the freedom of the open road; a compelling preview of its LA Auto Show presence.
"We're excited to bring Sandy Vans to one of the largest automotive stages in the country," said CEO Alan Mondus. "Our partnership with OVR allows us to connect with an automotive community that shares our passion for design, quality and the freedom to explore."
The OVR Experience at the LA Auto Show is recognized for showcasing the best in overland, off-road, and adventure-lifestyle vehicles and accessories. Sandy Vans looks forward to engaging with attendees, media and dealers, and sharing its vision of elevated van-life experiences.
Event Details:
LA Auto Show – OVR Experience
📍 Los Angeles Convention Center
📅 November 21–30, 2025
🔗 Visit: https://sandyvans.com/
About Sandy Vans:
Sandy Vans builds luxury-adventure vans designed for those who live life on the move. Based in San Diego, the company emphasizes craftsmanship, functional design and premium materials—offering both turnkey builds and fully custom conversion options for explorers ready to hit the road.
Website: https://sandyvans.com/
News Video: https://ktla.com/video/our-partners-at-the-la-auto-show-give-ktla-a-sneak-peek/11182571/
Media Contact
Sabrina Blackwell, Sandy Vans, 1 (619) 812-1903, [email protected], https://sandyvans.com/
SOURCE Sandy Vans
