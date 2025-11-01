Sandy Vans Showcases Premium Van Conversion at OVR Zone 2025 LA Auto Show

"Our partnership with OVR allows us to connect with an automotive community that shares our passion for design, quality, and the freedom to explore." — Alan Mondus, CEO of Sandy Vans Post this

Earlier this month, Sandy Vans was featured in a front-page outdoor-lifestyle segment on KTLA Weekend Morning show, offering viewers a first-look at what to expect in the OVR pavilion. The on-air feature highlighted the brand's blend of modern luxury, rugged functionality, and the freedom of the open road; a compelling preview of its LA Auto Show presence.

"We're excited to bring Sandy Vans to one of the largest automotive stages in the country," said CEO Alan Mondus. "Our partnership with OVR allows us to connect with an automotive community that shares our passion for design, quality and the freedom to explore."

The OVR Experience at the LA Auto Show is recognized for showcasing the best in overland, off-road, and adventure-lifestyle vehicles and accessories. Sandy Vans looks forward to engaging with attendees, media and dealers, and sharing its vision of elevated van-life experiences.

Event Details:

LA Auto Show – OVR Experience

📍 Los Angeles Convention Center

📅 November 21–30, 2025

🔗 Visit: https://sandyvans.com/

About Sandy Vans:

Sandy Vans builds luxury-adventure vans designed for those who live life on the move. Based in San Diego, the company emphasizes craftsmanship, functional design and premium materials—offering both turnkey builds and fully custom conversion options for explorers ready to hit the road.

Website: https://sandyvans.com/

News Video: https://ktla.com/video/our-partners-at-the-la-auto-show-give-ktla-a-sneak-peek/11182571/

