SANE MD Vitaae Now Available on Amazon: Natural Relief for Throat Phlegm Amid COVID-19 Reemergence

Vitaae®, is now available on Amazon. Vitaae® is designed to support the body's natural ability to reduce throat phlegm and chronic cough by addressing neurological inflammation. Post this

Throat phlegm can be an irritating and persistent symptom of various conditions, including viral infections like COVID-19 and its variants. Vitaae® offers a new approach that helps mitigate the neurological inflammation that often contributes to chronic cough and excess phlegm production.

"Chronic cough is a growing and concerning clinical issue," says Dr. Matthew Olesiak, MD, Chief Medical Director at SANE MD. "Scientific evidence suggests that neuroinflammation, driven by glial cells in the nervous system, can lead to excess throat phlegm and a persistent cough."1

Glial cells are crucial in the development and maintenance of neuroinflammation. These cells can become activated during viral infections, leading to brain inflammation that may spread via the vagus nerve, exacerbating symptoms like throat phlegm and cough.2

"Neuroinflammation not only affects mental health by causing brain fog and memory issues but also impacts physical health," explains Jonathan Bailor, founder and CEO of SANE MD. "Research indicates it may be linked to obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, chronic cough, excess throat phlegm, and heart disease."3,4,5

Vitaae® is formulated with key ingredients to combat neuroinflammation and support overall brain health. Citicoline, a central component of Vitaae®, has been shown in clinical trials to enhance brain energy levels, attention, and motor speed. This naturally occurring chemical in the body, as well as via citicoline supplements, boosts phosphatidylcholine, which is essential for proper brain function. 6,7

Dr. Olesiak's research identified additional nutrients beneficial for the brain's inflammation response, including folate, acetyl-L-carnitine, and coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10). These ingredients were incorporated into Vitaae® to create a comprehensive brain health formula.

"To maintain brain and body health, it's essential to prevent neuroinflammation," adds Dr. Olesiak. "Regularly taking a supplement like Vitaae® supports brain health and helps the body naturally fight chronic cough and throat phlegm."

In addition to throat phlegm support, Vitaae® offers a range of health benefits, including:

Improved brain function: Support cognitive health by enhancing brain energy metabolism, supporting neurotransmitter production, and protecting brain cells from oxidative stress, leading to better focus, mental clarity, and memory.

Optimized Energy Levels: Vitaae supports mitochondrial function and boosts cellular energy production, leading to sustained vitality and reduced fatigue.

Better Immune Function: Vitaae optimizes the body's natural defenses, helping it respond more effectively to threats and promoting overall health.

Supporting Reduced Inflammation: Vitaae's anti-inflammatory properties may help soothe inflammation in the brain and body.

Vitaae® is now available for purchase nationwide on Amazon. For more information or to purchase Vitaae® on Amazon, visit: https://a.co/d/00FhCl4o

About SANE MD:

SANE MD is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE MD's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program of its kind endorsed by top doctors, scientists, and researchers around the world, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANE MD is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANE MD was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: SANE Solution.

SANE Vitaae™ Ingredients:

Vitamin D (as cholecalciferol)

Folate (as 5-MTHF from Calcium Methyltetrahydrofolate)

Acetyl L-carnitine HCL

L-Carnitine Tartrate

Gymnema sylvestre Leaf Extract 25% Gymnemic Acid

Omega-3 Fish Oil Microencapsulated (9% EPA, 6% DHA)

Citicoline Sodium (CDP-Choline)

CoQ10 (as HydroQsorb®)

Other ingredients: Gelatin, magnesium stearate, silica, and rice flour.

Scientific References:

1- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32646920/

2- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33796241/

3- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0955286316304624#f0010

4- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22417140/

5- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32646920/

6 - Silveri MM et al. Citicoline enhances frontal lobe bioenergetics as measured by phosphorus magnetic resonance spectroscopy. NMR Biomed. 2008;21(10):1066-75

7 - McGlade E. et al., Improved Attentional Performance Following Citicoline Administration in Healthy Adult Women. Food and Nutrition Sciences. 2012;3:769-773.

Media Contact

Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD, 1 347 979-1735, [email protected], https://sanesolution.com

SOURCE SANE MD