Sanguine Partnership Solutions Appoints Jen Kalant as President & Chief Partnerships Officer to Formalize Partnerships-as-a-Service for Growing B2B Companies

Kalant brings deep experience designing, launching, and scaling partner ecosystems across high-growth B2B organizations. She has spent nearly two decades developing high-performing partnership programs and go-to-market strategies. Most recently, she led North American partnerships at legal tech giant Clio, which supported its global scale in the legal industry.

As President & Chief Partnerships Officer, Kalant will help clients with strategy, operations and delivery of partnership programs that drive predictable revenue impact by leveraging proven frameworks for success.

"Sanguine Partnership Solutions is excited to unlock revenue for small and mid-size businesses through strong partner development," said Jen Kalant, President & Chief Partnerships Officer of Sanguine Partnership Solutions. "Our team brings proven, enterprise-level partnership models, providing the strategic framework necessary to effectively scale partner programs and achieve meaningful revenue growth and repeatable results."

Sanguine Partnership Solutions' PaaS model combines fractional partnership leadership with structured coaching and proven operating frameworks, emphasizing the role of PartnerOps as a key operational unit next to sales and marketing ops. Rather than forcing companies to hire prematurely or rely on generic consulting, the model provides flexible engagement levels aligned to each client's stage of growth, ambition, and internal readiness.

"Digital and traditional acquisition channels are becoming more expensive and less effective every year," said Kevin Chern, CEO of The Sanguine Collective. "We know that partnership-led opportunities not only convert significantly better, but also deliver higher lifetime value. Jen understands that partnerships aren't a nice-to-have. Partnerships are one of the most efficient growth channels available when they're built properly. Her leadership ensures our clients don't just experiment with partnerships, they operationalize them."

As partnerships become a core go-to-market motion rather than a side channel, the launch of Sanguine Partnership Solutions reflects a broader shift in how B2B companies approach growth, moving toward PartnerOps as a disciplined, operational function.

Sanguine Partnership Solutions helps growing B2B companies launch and scale high-performing partner programs when internal capacity, expertise, or systems are not yet in place. Through its Partnerships-as-a-Service model, the company brings operational discipline to PartnerOps, combining fractional partnership leadership, structured coaching, and proven operating frameworks to help clients turn partnerships into a predictable, scalable go-to-market motion.

Sanguine is a group of services and technology companies built to support small and mid-sized businesses at every stage of growth. Across its portfolio, Sanguine connects people, expertise, and technology, linking businesses to trusted experts, to one another, and operators to the systems they need to execute. Through strategic advisory, partnerships, technology platforms, and operational support, Sanguine helps SMBs solve high-friction problems and scale with clarity and confidence.

