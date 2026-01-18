Sanguine Partnership Solutions Appoints Jen Kalant as President & Chief Partnerships Officer to Formalize Partnerships-as-a-Service for Growing B2B Companies

Sanguine Partnership Solutions has appointed Jen Kalant as President and Chief Partnerships Officer and launched its Partnerships-as-a-Service model to help growing B2B companies turn partnerships into a structured, revenue-driving growth channel. Part of The Sanguine Collective, the business brings enterprise-grade partnership frameworks, fractional leadership, and PartnerOps discipline to companies that lack the internal capacity to build and scale partner programs.
CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sanguine Partnership Solutions today announced the appointment of Jen Kalant as President and Chief Partnerships Officer, alongside the official launch of its Partnerships-as-a-Service (PaaS) model for growing B2B companies.
Sanguine Partnership Solutions is part of the The Sanguine Collective, a group focused on helping small and mid-sized businesses connect and grow through services and technology. The appointment marks a deliberate move to operationalize partnership programs for businesses that recognize partnerships as a critical growth lever, but lack the internal capacity, expertise, or operational structure to build them effectively.
Kalant brings deep experience designing, launching, and scaling partner ecosystems across high-growth B2B organizations. She has spent nearly two decades developing high-performing partnership programs and go-to-market strategies. Most recently, she led North American partnerships at legal tech giant Clio, which supported its global scale in the legal industry.
As President & Chief Partnerships Officer, Kalant will help clients with strategy, operations and delivery of partnership programs that drive predictable revenue impact by leveraging proven frameworks for success.
"Sanguine Partnership Solutions is excited to unlock revenue for small and mid-size businesses through strong partner development," said Jen Kalant, President & Chief Partnerships Officer of Sanguine Partnership Solutions. "Our team brings proven, enterprise-level partnership models, providing the strategic framework necessary to effectively scale partner programs and achieve meaningful revenue growth and repeatable results."
Sanguine Partnership Solutions' PaaS model combines fractional partnership leadership with structured coaching and proven operating frameworks, emphasizing the role of PartnerOps as a key operational unit next to sales and marketing ops. Rather than forcing companies to hire prematurely or rely on generic consulting, the model provides flexible engagement levels aligned to each client's stage of growth, ambition, and internal readiness.
"Digital and traditional acquisition channels are becoming more expensive and less effective every year," said Kevin Chern, CEO of The Sanguine Collective. "We know that partnership-led opportunities not only convert significantly better, but also deliver higher lifetime value. Jen understands that partnerships aren't a nice-to-have. Partnerships are one of the most efficient growth channels available when they're built properly. Her leadership ensures our clients don't just experiment with partnerships, they operationalize them."
As partnerships become a core go-to-market motion rather than a side channel, the launch of Sanguine Partnership Solutions reflects a broader shift in how B2B companies approach growth, moving toward PartnerOps as a disciplined, operational function.
About Sanguine Partnership Solutions
Sanguine Partnership Solutions helps growing B2B companies launch and scale high-performing partner programs when internal capacity, expertise, or systems are not yet in place. Through its Partnerships-as-a-Service model, the company brings operational discipline to PartnerOps, combining fractional partnership leadership, structured coaching, and proven operating frameworks to help clients turn partnerships into a predictable, scalable go-to-market motion.
Visit Sanguine Partnership Solutions
About Sanguine
Sanguine is a group of services and technology companies built to support small and mid-sized businesses at every stage of growth. Across its portfolio, Sanguine connects people, expertise, and technology, linking businesses to trusted experts, to one another, and operators to the systems they need to execute. Through strategic advisory, partnerships, technology platforms, and operational support, Sanguine helps SMBs solve high-friction problems and scale with clarity and confidence.
Media Contact
Sue Foley, Sanguine Marketing Solutions, 1 3127661876, [email protected], https://sanguinesa.com
SOURCE Sanguine Partnership Solutions
Share this article