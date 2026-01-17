Sanguine Technology Solutions Appoints Nicole Adams as VP of Client Success, Making Client Outcomes a Core Growth Strategy From Day One

"Client success isn't something you bolt on later." Post this

Adams brings deep experience building client-first success functions in high-growth SaaS businesses, with a reputation for designing systems, teams, and operating models that keep clients anchored to outcomes, not activity. She previously worked closely with Sanguine's CTO Zac Sheffer at Vendr, where the two partnered across product, engineering, and client operations to support scale without sacrificing experience.

In her role as VP of Client Success, Adams will lead onboarding, enablement, and client engagement for STS's flagship product Introzy, ensuring companies don't just launch partner programs, but operate them with clarity, confidence, and sustained performance.

"Client success isn't something you bolt on later," said Adams. "If you care about outcomes, it has to be designed into the business from the start. STS is building products that give clients structure and visibility into one of the most powerful growth levers they have. My role is to make sure that value is realized quickly and compounded over time."

"Nicole brings a rare combination of deep client success experience and an innovative, AI-forward mindset that is shaping how modern teams support and scale customers," said Chelsey Lambert, President and COO of Sanguine Technology Solutions. "Equally important, she is relentlessly passionate about client experience and product adoption. You don't often get the opportunity to work with a leader who is this invested in both. That obsession with outcomes is exactly why Nicole belongs on our leadership team."

Adams will work closely with Lambert and CTO Zac Sheffer to ensure tight alignment between product strategy, platform development, and the Introzy client experience as the company defines and scales the PartnerOps category.

About Introzy

Introzy is the modern PartnerOps platform founded by attorney and entrepreneur Kevin Chern and led by SaaS and partnerships expert Chelsey Lambert. Designed for companies of all sizes seeking to scale through partnerships, Introzy provides a centralized system to launch, manage, and scale referral, channel, affiliate, and integration partner programs. With automated infrastructure for onboarding, tracking, and performance reporting, plus a fully managed Partnerships as a Service (PaaS) option, Introzy helps companies build partner programs the right way, from day one.

www.introzy.com

About Sanguine Technology Solutions

Sanguine Technology Solutions is the technology engine of the Sanguine group of companies. Its mission is to build category-defining software that addresses high-friction, high-value problems for often underserved small and mid-sized businesses. From partner operations (Introzy) and intelligent AI-powered SaaS, Sanguine Technology Solutions deliver tools that help businesses grow faster, with more clarity and less chaos.

www.sanguinesa.com

