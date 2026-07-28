Sanna Sleep Launches in Australia Through Alma Cannabis

"The Australian medical market, where doctors can prescribe specific cannabinoid solutions to their patients, is a great fit for the Sanna Sleep product," said Jonathan Miller, CEO of Sanna Science. Post this

Building on peer-reviewed clinical data and established commercial experience in Canada, Sanna Sleep offers Australian healthcare professionals a non-hypnotic, hormone-free and non-psychoactive prescription option for patients experiencing chronic sleep disturbances.

"The Australian medical market, where doctors can prescribe specific cannabinoid solutions to their patients, is a great fit for the Sanna Sleep product," said Jonathan Miller, CEO of Sanna Science. "It reflects the maturing approach to cannabinoid medicines that we see happening in this country, and we're thrilled that patients here will have access to this novel medicine. By delivering a precise, non-psychoactive formulation backed by published clinical trial data, we are offering healthcare professionals a reliable, alternative therapeutic pathway to support patients struggling with chronic sleep disturbances."

The launch brings together Sanna Science's clinical research and Alma Cannabis's domestic medical network, enabling access through Australia's established prescription pathways.

"Australia's prescription pathway allows doctors to make informed, individual decisions for their patients, and Sanna Sleep adds a clinically studied option to that conversation," said Rob Leisey, Co-Founder and Director of Alma Cannabis. "We're excited to provide this option to Australian patients."

Product Highlights

Prescription alternative: A potential alternative to traditional hypnotic-class prescription sleep medications.

Clinically studied: Built on randomized, double-blind, peer-reviewed clinical trial results published at PubMed (PMID: 39980821).

Familiar format: Delivered in an easy, familiar gel capsule format.

Clean results: Designed to support improved sleep without daytime grogginess or psychoactive effects.

Availability

Sanna Sleep is available strictly by prescription through authorized medical channels and is produced and distributed in Australia by Alma Cannabis under current Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulations. Patients should speak with their healthcare practitioner regarding access, pricing and suitability under the TGA's Special Access Scheme (SAS) or through an Authorized Prescriber pathway.

Healthcare professionals and patients can learn more by visiting Sanna Science or consulting Alma Cannabis through the appropriate medical channels.

About Sanna Science

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, Sanna Science is a developer of cannabinoid medicine. The company specializes in creating research-backed formulations built on specific isolated cannabinoids in precise ratios to address sleep and wellness. Learn more at sannascience.com.

About Alma Cannabis

Based in Robina, Queensland, Alma Cannabis is a licensed distributor connecting premium medicinal cannabis products to doctors and pharmacies to meet the diverse needs of patients under Australia's regulatory framework. Learn more through the Alma Cannabis official website.

Media Contact

Jonathan Miller

Sanna Science LLC

7 Dearborn Road, Unit 441, Peabody, MA 01960

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 650-666-9599

Australian Distribution Contact: Alma Cannabis, Robina, QLD — [email protected]

Clinical Trial Reference: PubMed ID 39980821

Website: sannascience.com

SOURCE Sanna Science LLC