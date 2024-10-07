SANS 2024 ICS/OT Cybersecurity Survey Reveals Significant Progress While Highlighting That Major Gaps Remain in Securing Critical Infrastructure

"Still, many others are just beginning to grasp the complexity of securing these critical environments and this disparity poses a major risk as interconnectedness increases." Post this

"There's a growing recognition of the importance of ICS/OT security, and the good news is that the industry is maturing," said Jason Christopher. "We're seeing more time, resources, and strategy being allocated to protect these systems. However, the gaps we're identifying, particularly around ICS/OT-specific security operations and visibility into industrial environments, highlight that we still have a lot of work to do."

Key Findings of the 2024 Survey Include:

●Improved Detection Capabilities: In 2019, OT-specific monitoring was used by only 33% of respondents seeing a significant jump to 52% in 2024—highlighting the importance in visibility for these critical networks.

●Significant Gaps in Preparation and Workforce: Only a small percentage (34%) of respondents prepare for cyber incidents using range environments with ICS/OT-specific tools. Combined with the majority (51%) of respondents protecting these systems without a relevant certification, and there's cause for concern when examining how prepared security teams are in recovering from an industrial cyber incident.

●Growing Adoption of Cloud Solutions: Despite concerns, cloud-based ICS/OT solutions saw a +15% increase in adoption, especially in non-regulated environments.

●Limited AI Adoption: AI remains largely experimental, with few organizations applying it to ICS/OT due to lack of use cases and safety/reliability concerns.

"The gap between security leaders and the rest of the industry is growing," Christopher continued. "We see some organizations doing incredible work, leveraging both industry standards and ICS-specific threat intelligence to improve security posture. Still, many others are just beginning to grasp the complexity of securing these critical environments and this disparity poses a major risk as interconnectedness increases."

These findings and more will be explored in depth during the SANS 2024 ICS/OT Cybersecurity Survey Webcast on October 9, 2024, at 10:30 AM EDT. The webcast will feature survey author Jason Christopher, along with industry experts, offering actionable recommendations and analysis on strengthening ICS/OT security strategies. Registrants will also receive a complimentary copy of the survey whitepaper.

For more information and to register for the webcast, please visit: SANS 2024 ICS/OT Survey Webcast.

