SANS Cloud Security Exchange 2024: Addressing the Urgent Need for Enhanced Cloud Security

The SANS Cloud Security Exchange is the premier gathering for cloud security professionals, featuring keynote presentations, panel discussions, and live Q&A sessions with renowned experts from the leading cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. The event occurs online on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM EDT. This free virtual event offers a unique opportunity for IT security professionals, cloud architects, engineers, and decision-makers responsible for cloud security strategies to gain invaluable insights from the industry's top experts.

"With the rapid growth of cloud services, understanding and implementing effective cloud security measures has never been more critical," emphasized Kim.

Attendees will gain an understanding of the latest trends in cloud security design, identity modernization, and Generative AI (GenAI) security. The event offers a unique opportunity to stay updated on best practices, discover what works and what does not, and get actionable strategies to elevate cloud security postures. Attendees can engage with peers and industry professionals, share experiences, explore solutions, and build valuable connections.

Kim adds, "This event is not just about understanding current challenges but also about preparing for the future of cloud security. A big part of that is GenAI. Join us to learn what you can do to protect your organization in an increasingly complex business, technology, and threat landscape."

