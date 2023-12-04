SANS Cyber Defense Initiative 2023 - Bridging AI Innovation with Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Practices

"As we witness the rapid integration of AI in various domains, understanding its implications on cybersecurity is crucial," says Frank Kim, SANS Fellow and Lead for the Cloud Security and Security Leadership curricula a=& CISO-in-Residence at YL Ventures. Post this

"As we witness the rapid integration of AI in various domains, understanding its implications on cybersecurity is crucial," says Frank Kim, SANS Fellow and Lead for the Cloud Security and Security Leadership curricula a=& CISO-in-Residence at YL Ventures. "My session will explore the critical aspects of securing GenAI usage, development, and its incorporation into business applications, ensuring attendees are well-equipped to tackle these emerging challenges."

A key feature of CDI 2023 is the NetWars Core Tournament: Version 9. Set for December 15, this tournament will plunge participants into an immersive cybersecurity world. Attendees will face real-world challenges, including Azure command line, Azure cloud penetration testing, cyber threat intelligence, and network protocol analysis. This 100% browser-based challenge offers both team and individual participation, allowing attendees to test and hone their cybersecurity skills in a high-end interface platform.

"This is more than just a training event - it features a range of tactical cybersecurity training sessions led by experts actively working in the industry," said Jason Awad, Director of North American Conferences at SANS Institute. "More than 900 students will engage in hands-on labs in a virtual environment, enhancing their practical skills. The courses offered also align with GIAC certifications, allowing attendees to earn CPE credits toward certification renewal."

CDI 2023 is poised to be one of this year's most significant gatherings for cybersecurity experts and enthusiasts. It stands as an exceptional platform for professionals from diverse backgrounds to network, share insights, and get up-to-date with the evolving trends and cutting-edge techniques in cybersecurity. Beyond the core sessions, CDI 2023 offers a range of engaging activities, including night events and a unique SANS scavenger hunt, allowing participants to explore the iconic landmarks of Washington, D.C. This blend of professional development and interactive experiences ensures that attendees will have a truly enriching and memorable experience at the event.

For more details and to register for the SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2023, please visit: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/cyber-defense-initiative-2023/

Media Contact

Jenn Elston, SANS Institute, 301-654-7267, [email protected], SANS.org

SOURCE SANS Institute