SANS Institute Announces the SANS 2024 Government Security Forum: Equipping Public Sector Cybersecurity Professionals with Cutting-Edge Strategies

The event will feature in-depth discussions led by industry experts on critical topics such as Zero Trust implementation, hardening SLED (State, Local, and Education) environments, navigating supply chain security, and harnessing AI for advanced threat detection. These sessions are designed to provide attendees with the tools and knowledge needed to address modern cybersecurity challenges effectively.

Sounil Yu, Co-founder and Chief AI Safety Officer at Knostic, will also share his extensive experience and insights on leveraging AI tools to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap in government agencies. His presentation, titled "Harnessing AI to Combat Advanced Cyber Threats," will explore the critical need for AI in enhancing cybersecurity defenses within government entities, providing attendees with an understanding of how advanced AI technologies can be applied to detect, respond to, and mitigate sophisticated cyber threats. Sounil will delve into case studies from frontier model companies that face similar challenges, highlighting how they successfully use AI to strengthen their cybersecurity posture. His session will also include a panel discussion with security leaders from these companies, offering a platform for interactive dialogue and real-world insights. "I'm excited to hear how those on the frontier of AI are leveraging their own tools to combat advanced cyber threats," said Yu.

