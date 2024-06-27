SANS Institute Announces the SANS 2024 Government Security Forum: Equipping Public Sector Cybersecurity Professionals with Cutting-Edge Strategies

Join Industry Leaders on July 25th for a Free Virtual Event to Enhance Government Cybersecurity Posture and Compliance Readiness
BETHESDA, Md., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Government agencies are increasingly targeted by sophisticated cyber threats, with cyberattacks on U.S. government entities rising by 40% in 2023, according to The White House, underscoring the urgent need for more robust security measures. In response, the SANS Institute is pleased to announce the SANS 2024 Government Security Forum, a premier virtual event scheduled for Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM EDT. This free event will provide invaluable insights and practical solutions tailored specifically for the public sector, offering a unique opportunity for public sector cybersecurity professionals, government agencies, security solution providers, industry experts, and analysts to come together and learn from leading experts in the field.
Key Benefits of Attending:
● Enhanced Cybersecurity Posture: Gain actionable insights and strategies to fortify your agency's defenses against evolving cyber threats.
● Compliance Readiness: Learn best practices for achieving compliance with regulations such as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and securing the software supply chain.
● Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry experts, peers, and solution providers to exchange ideas and foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing.
The event will feature in-depth discussions led by industry experts on critical topics such as Zero Trust implementation, hardening SLED (State, Local, and Education) environments, navigating supply chain security, and harnessing AI for advanced threat detection. These sessions are designed to provide attendees with the tools and knowledge needed to address modern cybersecurity challenges effectively.
Sounil Yu, Co-founder and Chief AI Safety Officer at Knostic, will also share his extensive experience and insights on leveraging AI tools to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap in government agencies. His presentation, titled "Harnessing AI to Combat Advanced Cyber Threats," will explore the critical need for AI in enhancing cybersecurity defenses within government entities, providing attendees with an understanding of how advanced AI technologies can be applied to detect, respond to, and mitigate sophisticated cyber threats. Sounil will delve into case studies from frontier model companies that face similar challenges, highlighting how they successfully use AI to strengthen their cybersecurity posture. His session will also include a panel discussion with security leaders from these companies, offering a platform for interactive dialogue and real-world insights. "I'm excited to hear how those on the frontier of AI are leveraging their own tools to combat advanced cyber threats," said Yu.
Don't miss this essential event for public-sector cybersecurity professionals. Register now to secure your spot and join us on July 25th for the SANS 2024 Government Security Forum. Enhance your agency's cybersecurity posture and network with industry experts to stay ahead of the curve.
