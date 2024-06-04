SANS Institute Becomes the First Platinum WaterISAC Champion

Our collaboration with WaterISAC will empower utilities with the knowledge and tools they need to anticipate, identify, and mitigate cyber threats before they can cause harm. This partnership is a crucial step toward a safer and more secure future for all. - Tim Conway, SANS Director of ICS Post this

"As the first Platinum Champion, SANS will greatly increase WaterISAC's educational offerings through educational resources, webinars, and a virtual forum open to all WaterISAC members," says WaterISAC Executive Director, Tom Dobbins. "Expanding our resources and benefits for our members through this program will continue to make us - Stronger Together."

Tim Conway, Director of the ICS Curriculum at SANS Institute, commented, "The water and wastewater sector is a cornerstone of public health and safety, and its protection against cyber threats is paramount. By becoming the first Platinum WaterISAC Champion, we are not just enhancing educational resources; we are fortifying the very foundation of community resilience. Our collaboration with WaterISAC will empower utilities with the knowledge and tools they need to anticipate, identify, and mitigate cyber threats before they can cause harm. This partnership is a crucial step toward a safer and more secure future for all."

SANS Institute brings a wealth of knowledge and 35 years of experience in cybersecurity training, research, and certification. Throughout the year, SANS will support the sector and WaterISAC by providing best practices, educational resources, and informational webinars designed to enhance the security posture of utilities across the nation.

For more information about SANS Institute and the Champion program, please contact Alyssa Carlson or visit http://www.waterisac.org.

[email protected]

