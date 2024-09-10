SANS Institute Collaborates with AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure to Deliver Essential Cloud Security Insights in New eBook

"It's 'Day 1' in cloud security, and this eBook will help organizations navigate the complexities ahead by offering practical guidance in navigating new technologies." - Frank Kim, SANS Fellow and Cloud Curriculum Lead. Post this

"We are still in the early stages of enterprise cloud adoption. As technology evolves and new services are introduced, security teams must stay vigilant, said Frank Kim, SANS Fellow and Cloud Curriculum Lead. "It's 'Day 1' in cloud security, and this eBook will help organizations navigate the complexities ahead by offering practical guidance in navigating new technologies."

Key Highlights from the eBook:

● Cloud Adoption Trends: The eBook notes that more than half of enterprise workloads are currently hosted in public clouds, and this is forecast to increase by 45% in the next three years. As cloud adoption accelerates, the importance of cloud security becomes even more critical, particularly in areas such as identity management and data security.

● Identity Modernization: A major theme in the eBook is the importance of Zero Trust and Conditional Access Controls in protecting cloud environments. The authors stress that identity mismanagement remains a top vulnerability, and organizations must adopt modern identity solutions to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data.

● Generative AI Security: The eBook also addresses the growing integration of Generative AI (GenAI) into cloud platforms and the associated security risks. It provides strategies for mitigating threats such as data poisoning and unauthorized access to AI systems. This content is essential for organizations planning to integrate AI in their operations securely.

Reflecting on the rapid pace of change in cloud security, Kim added, "The insights shared by cloud security leaders show that while the principles of cloud security—like secure by design and identity modernization—are universally important, the implementation details vary. Security teams must focus on the nuances of how these concepts apply to their specific cloud providers."

For those looking to bolster their cloud security strategies and stay ahead, download the eBook here: https://www.sans.org/white-papers/cloud-security-first-principles-future-opportunities/

For those looking to dive deeper into cloud security and gain additional insights, you can also watch the recording of the Cloud Security Exchange 2024 event, where leading experts from AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and SANS discussed key trends and strategies. Access the recording here: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/sans-cloud-security-exchange-2024/

Media Contact

Jenn Elston, SANS Institute, 301-654-7267, [email protected], SANS.org

SOURCE SANS Institute