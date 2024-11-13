SANS Institute Introduces 'Cloud Security: First Principles & Future Opportunities' Webcast Series Moderated by Frank Kim Featuring AWS, Google Cloud, & Microsoft Experts

That's why this series goes beyond just theoretical knowledge. We're focused on providing real-world strategies that security leaders can implement immediately to strengthen their cloud environments.- Frank Kim Post this

This webcast series highlights the very best segments of the SANS Cloud Security Exchange by repackaging the event as bite-sized portions. The series brings together industry leaders from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and SANS Institute to cover a comprehensive range of cloud security challenges. Each session provides security professionals with the knowledge to tackle critical issues, from developing a robust cloud security strategy to modernizing identity management and enhancing threat detection.

"We understand that today's cloud professionals face a constantly changing security landscape," Kim added. "That's why this series goes beyond just theoretical knowledge. We're focused on providing real-world strategies that security leaders can implement immediately to strengthen their cloud environments."

The series includes:

Part 1: Building a Cloud Security Strategy – A Step-by-Step Guide

Speakers: Shaun McCullough , SANS Institute Certified Instructor Ashish Rajan, SANS Associate Instructor, SANS Institute Megan Roddie-Fonseca , Author, SANS Instructor, and Course Co-Author

Speakers:

Part 2: Secure by Design – Elevating Security Beyond Defaults

Speakers:

Dr. Paul Vixie , Deputy CISO, Vice President, and Distinguished Engineer, AWS Eric Johnson , Senior Instructor, SANS Institute

Speakers:

Part 3: Modernizing Identity – Navigating Challenges and Embracing Cloud Solutions

Speakers:

Angelica Faber, Sr. Security Architect, Microsoft Azure Security Simon Vernon , Certified Instructor, SANS Institute

Speakers:

Part 4: Evolving Cloud Security with a Modern Approach

Speakers:

Dr. Anton Chuvakin, Security Advisor, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud Brandon Evans , Certified Instructor, SANS Institute

Speakers:

Part 5: Key Insights from Cloud Security Experts – Straight Talk on Cloud Security

Speakers:

Frank Kim , Event Chairperson, SANS Institute Dr. Anton Chuvakin, Security Advisor, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud Angelica Faber, Sr. Security Architect, Microsoft Azure Security Dr. Paul Vixie , Deputy CISO, Vice President, and Distinguished Engineer, AWS Shaun McCullough , SANS Institute Certified Instructor

Speakers:

Participants will also gain access to exclusive content:

The SANS Cloud Security eBook – A comprehensive guide to cloud security

Series Blogs – Key insights and takeaways for each session

Curated Content – Additional resources to further explore each topic

"Whether you're just starting your cloud security journey or looking to refine a more mature cloud strategy, these sessions are packed with insights you won't want to miss," Kim concluded. "We're excited to share practical, field-tested guidance that can make an immediate difference in your organization's cloud security posture."

Join industry leaders and cloud security experts for this exclusive webcast series to gain the insights and strategies you need to secure your organization's future in the cloud. Register today for Cloud Security: First Principles and Future Opportunities with SANS Institute and empower your team to face tomorrow's cloud challenges with confidence.

Register here: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/cloud-security-first-principles-future-opportunities-1-of-5/

Media Contact

Jenn Elston, SANS Institute, 301-654-7267, [email protected], SANS.org

SOURCE SANS Institute