SANS Institute Introduces 'Cloud Security: First Principles & Future Opportunities' Webcast Series Moderated by Frank Kim Featuring AWS, Google Cloud, & Microsoft Experts

A Five-Part Actionable Series on Building a Resilient Cloud Security Foundation
BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the cloud now serving as the backbone of most organizational infrastructure, ensuring that security teams have cloud-specific security training is a top priority for CISOs in 2024. Organizations cannot just invest in their cloud platforms — they need to invest in the training and skills that will protect them as well. To help organizations build these resilient cloud defenses, SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, is re-releasing Cloud Security: First Principles and Future Opportunities, a free, five-part webcast series. Moderated by Frank Kim, SANS Fellow and Cloud Security lead, each session features actionable insights from the top industry experts.
"Maximizing cloud expertise must be a planned component of any organization's security team, not an afterthought," says Kim. "Cloud security has to be treated as a team sport, where security teams, IT staff, developers, and engineers all play a role. This series is crafted to equip these teams with the strategies and skills to achieve just that."
This webcast series highlights the very best segments of the SANS Cloud Security Exchange by repackaging the event as bite-sized portions. The series brings together industry leaders from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and SANS Institute to cover a comprehensive range of cloud security challenges. Each session provides security professionals with the knowledge to tackle critical issues, from developing a robust cloud security strategy to modernizing identity management and enhancing threat detection.
"We understand that today's cloud professionals face a constantly changing security landscape," Kim added. "That's why this series goes beyond just theoretical knowledge. We're focused on providing real-world strategies that security leaders can implement immediately to strengthen their cloud environments."
The series includes:
- Part 1: Building a Cloud Security Strategy – A Step-by-Step Guide
Speakers:
- Shaun McCullough, SANS Institute Certified Instructor
- Ashish Rajan, SANS Associate Instructor, SANS Institute
- Megan Roddie-Fonseca, Author, SANS Instructor, and Course Co-Author
- Part 2: Secure by Design – Elevating Security Beyond Defaults
Speakers:
- Dr. Paul Vixie, Deputy CISO, Vice President, and Distinguished Engineer, AWS
- Eric Johnson, Senior Instructor, SANS Institute
- Part 3: Modernizing Identity – Navigating Challenges and Embracing Cloud Solutions
Speakers:
- Angelica Faber, Sr. Security Architect, Microsoft Azure Security
- Simon Vernon, Certified Instructor, SANS Institute
- Part 4: Evolving Cloud Security with a Modern Approach
Speakers:
- Dr. Anton Chuvakin, Security Advisor, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud
- Brandon Evans, Certified Instructor, SANS Institute
- Part 5: Key Insights from Cloud Security Experts – Straight Talk on Cloud Security
Speakers:
- Frank Kim, Event Chairperson, SANS Institute
- Dr. Anton Chuvakin, Security Advisor, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud
- Angelica Faber, Sr. Security Architect, Microsoft Azure Security
- Dr. Paul Vixie, Deputy CISO, Vice President, and Distinguished Engineer, AWS
- Shaun McCullough, SANS Institute Certified Instructor
Participants will also gain access to exclusive content:
- The SANS Cloud Security eBook – A comprehensive guide to cloud security
- Series Blogs – Key insights and takeaways for each session
- Curated Content – Additional resources to further explore each topic
"Whether you're just starting your cloud security journey or looking to refine a more mature cloud strategy, these sessions are packed with insights you won't want to miss," Kim concluded. "We're excited to share practical, field-tested guidance that can make an immediate difference in your organization's cloud security posture."
Join industry leaders and cloud security experts for this exclusive webcast series to gain the insights and strategies you need to secure your organization's future in the cloud. Register today for Cloud Security: First Principles and Future Opportunities with SANS Institute and empower your team to face tomorrow's cloud challenges with confidence.
Register here: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/cloud-security-first-principles-future-opportunities-1-of-5/
