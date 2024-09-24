SANS Institute Launches Cybersecurity Training Programs to Future-Proof Practitioners Directly Against 2025's Biggest Threats

"The organizations that thrive in 2025 will be those that proactively address cybersecurity risks at all levels—through cutting-edge technical training for practitioners, executive guidance, and cross-departmental awareness," said Jeremy Rabson, GIAC General Manager. Post this

"The organizations that thrive in 2025 will be those that proactively address cybersecurity risks at all levels—through cutting-edge technical training for practitioners, executive guidance, and cross-departmental awareness," said Jeremy Rabson, GIAC General Manager.

The average cost of a data breach in 2023 rose to a staggering $4.45 million, according to IBM Security and the Ponemon Institute, and 54% of organizations admit they lack sufficient visibility into the vulnerabilities of their supply chain (World Economic Forum's 2024 Global Cybersecurity Outlook Report). This showcases the need for both individuals and businesses to refine their skills and practices to prevent, detect, and respond to attacks that could cripple their operations.

"SANS has long established its legacy of providing cutting-edge training that empowers cybersecurity professionals to truly stay ahead, not just keep pace, with emerging threats," said Rabson. "This launch is no different; we're offering updated courses in Cyber Defense, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), and Cloud Security that directly solve the challenges that practitioners and organizations will face in the coming year."

Join the Webcast: Future-Proof Your Skills for 2025 Cybersecurity Challenges

Cybersecurity professionals and executives are invited to join SANS' upcoming webcast on October 3, 2024, "Future-Proof Your Skills for 2025 Cybersecurity Challenges." This session will provide a comprehensive overview of the latest trends shaping the future of cybersecurity and how SANS' training offerings can help you stay ahead of the curve.

