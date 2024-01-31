SANS Institute Launches Groundbreaking AI Course "AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders"

"The course provides invaluable takeaways and skills, including understanding the motivations for GenAI adoption, addressing primary risks in AI implementation, and appreciating the ethical considerations in AI usage." - Frank Kim, SANS Fellow Post this

Key Course Features:

In-depth Exploration of GenAI: Understand the foundations of GenAI, including prompt engineering and large language models.

Practical Applications: Learn how GenAI is revolutionizing industries through examples in content creation, data analysis, software engineering, and more.

Risk Management and Mitigation: Gain crucial insights into common GenAI risks and effective strategies for risk mitigation.

AI Policy Development: Equip yourself with the skills to craft and implement effective AI strategies within your organization.

"This course is an essential guide for any professional striving to stay ahead in a world increasingly driven by AI," emphasized Kim. "The course provides invaluable takeaways and skills, including understanding the motivations for GenAI adoption, addressing primary risks in AI implementation, and appreciating the ethical considerations in AI usage."

Enrollment is now open, with a single-seat price of $289 and volume discounting available. This training is a rare opportunity to gain a competitive edge in the realm of AI - a field where staying informed is not just beneficial but imperative for success.

Register now for AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders and embrace the AI evolution with confidence and competence: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-courses/ai-security-essentials-business-leaders/

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide.

