SANS Institute Recognized as Benefactor Supporting MITRE Caldera

"Caldera's open-source framework is a perfect example of how we can all work together to strengthen defenses and create a more secure environment for everyone." Post this

Stephen Sims, Faculty Fellow and Curriculum Lead for Offensive Operations at SANS Institute, emphasized the importance of supporting open-source initiatives such as Caldera: "At SANS, we believe in supporting the open-source software community and developers donating their time to help provide cyber security tools for the industry," said Sims. "By supporting MITRE's Caldera project, we're helping to ensure that security professionals have the tools they need to stay ahead of real-world threats. Caldera's open-source framework is a perfect example of how we can all work together to strengthen defenses and create a more secure environment for everyone."

SANS Institute's support will help sustain and advance independent research in adversary emulation, a key element of strengthening cybersecurity defenses. The collaboration between SANS and MITRE Caldera is a testament to the shared commitment to offering free, scalable solutions that benefit the entire security community.

In addition to its support for Caldera, SANS Institute offers courses that directly enhance the skills needed to implement automation and offensive security strategies. Programs such as the SEC598: Security Automation for Offense, Defense, and Cloud, SEC599: Defeating Advanced Adversaries - Purple Team Tactics & Kill Chain Defenses, and SEC699: Advanced Purple Teaming - Adversary Emulation & Detection Engineering give professionals the hands-on experience and tactical knowledge needed to face emerging threats head-on.

SANS is proud to be part of this critical initiative, offering additional resources and insights into security automation through its extensive curriculum and hands-on labs.

Explore SANS Institute's Offensive Operations curriculum and discover how our advanced training courses can help you implement powerful security automation strategies within your organization. Join our community of cybersecurity professionals who are dedicated to improving security defenses through innovative, hands-on learning experiences. Learn more: https://www.sans.org/offensive-operations/

For more information on MITRE Caldera, please visit here.

For more information on MITRE Center for Threat-Informed Defense, please visit here.

Media Contact

Jenn Elston, SANS Institute, 301-654-7267, [email protected], SANS.org

SOURCE SANS Institute