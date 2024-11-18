SANS Institute Releases 2024 Detection & Response Survey Highlighting AI, Automation, and Cloud Security Challenges

"Budget constraints remain a significant hurdle," said Lemon. "Organizations need to strategically allocate resources to ensure they can adopt necessary technologies and retain skilled personnel." Post this

Key Findings from the 2024 Detection & Response Survey

1. Cloud Detection Challenges

The survey reveals that 56% of respondents cite limited cloud security expertise as a significant challenge, while 51% point to the complexities of managing multi-cloud environments. These challenges underscore the need for specialized knowledge and tools to detect and respond to threats in diverse cloud settings effectively.

"The rapid adoption of cloud technologies has introduced new security challenges," noted Lemon. "Organizations must invest in specialized training and tools to navigate the complexities of multi-cloud environments effectively."

2. High Rates of False Positives

A significant 64% of respondents identify false positives as a major issue in threat detection, with 42% encountering them frequently (in 41-80% of cases). High levels of false positives can overwhelm security teams, leading to alert fatigue and potentially causing real threats to be overlooked.

"False positives not only drain resources but also risk real threats slipping through the cracks," Lemon emphasized. "Improving the accuracy of detection tools is essential to alleviate this burden on cybersecurity teams."

3. Budget Constraints Impacting Cybersecurity

Despite the increasing awareness of the importance of cybersecurity, 47% of respondents rank budget constraints as the top obstacle to maintaining effective detection and response capabilities. Financial limitations often hinder the adoption of advanced tools and technologies necessary to combat emerging threats.

"Budget constraints remain a significant hurdle," said Lemon. "Organizations need to strategically allocate resources to ensure they can adopt necessary technologies and retain skilled personnel."

4. Automation as a Growing Trend

The survey indicates that 64% of organizations have integrated automated response mechanisms, but only 16% have fully automated processes. This finding underscores a shift towards automation in threat detection and response.

"Automation is transforming cybersecurity operations," Lemon observed. "However, the fact that most organizations haven't fully implemented automated solutions reveals challenges such as budget constraints and the need for skilled personnel to manage these systems effectively."

The survey and upcoming webcast are invaluable resources for cybersecurity professionals, IT operations teams, C-level executives, compliance officers, and other stakeholders looking to benchmark their strategies.

"This survey truly captures the current pulse of detection and response while also outlining a clear path forward for organizations," added Lemon. "Our focus is on equipping cybersecurity teams with insights to prioritize, innovate, and succeed."

Join SANS Institute and Josh Lemon for this insightful webcast and receive a complimentary copy of the full white paper upon its release.

Jenn Elston, SANS Institute, 301-654-7267, [email protected], SANS.org

