SANS Institute Unveils Critical Infrastructure Strategy Guide for 2024: A Call to Action for Securing ICS/OT Environments

A comprehensive guide authored by Dean Parsons emphasizes the growing need for specialized ICS security measures in the face of rising cyber threats.

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a staggering 50% increase in ransomware attacks targeting industrial control systems (ICS) in 2023, the SANS Institute is taking decisive action by announcing the release of its essential new strategy guide, "ICS Is the Business: Why Securing ICS/OT Environments Is Business-Critical in 2024." Authored by Dean Parsons, CEO of ICS Defense Force and a SANS Certified Instructor, this guide offers a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving threat landscape and provides critical steps that organizations must take to safeguard their operations and ensure public safety. As cyber threats grow in both frequency and sophistication, this guide is an indispensable resource for securing the vital systems that underpin our world.