SANS Institute's 2023 Survey Unveils Crucial Multicloud Strategies Vital for Business Growth and Security

The survey, thoroughly discussed in a recent webcast featuring top industry experts, reveals crucial trends and strategies in multicloud adoption, emphasizing the importance of robust security and integration practices.

The survey also uncovered that mergers and acquisitions are leading factors in the adoption of new cloud service providers, especially Google Cloud Platform. "This trend sheds light on the importance of preparing security organizations for swift and secure integration of new cloud accounts, especially in scenarios involving unfamiliar providers," added Hartman.

Further findings reveal the complexities of managing multiple Single Sign-On (SSO) solutions, with about 55% of organizations using various SSO providers. Hartman noted, "This reflects the reality that businesses must adapt to multiple SSO systems, ensuring no gaps in user authentication across their networks."

Additionally, the survey highlighted the diverse deployment of Security Information Event Management (SIEM) systems, stressing the importance of timely response to cloud security events, regardless of the vendor or hosting solution. The rapid expansion of cloud footprints in organizations, with a significant increase in the use of multiple cloud accounts and storage containers, was another key discovery.

The SANS 2023 Multicloud Survey is an essential resource for organizations seeking to harness the benefits of multicloud strategies while effectively managing their challenges. It outlines practical recommendations for businesses at various stages of their multicloud journey to provide a roadmap for businesses to navigate the complexities of multicloud environments effectively. The SANS Institute, through this survey and its suite of related courses like SEC488, SEC510, SEC549, and LDR520, continues to lead the way in equipping professionals with the necessary skills for this challenging yet rewarding digital landscape.

For more information and to download the full SANS 2023 Multicloud Survey report, please visit: https://www.sans.org/white-papers/sans-2023-multicloud-survey-navigating-complexities-multiple-clouds/

To watch the webcast on demand and gain 2 CPE credits for the Multicloud: Navigating the Complexities of Multiple Clouds webcast visit: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/sans-2023-multicloud-survey-navigating-the-complexities-of-multiple-clouds/

