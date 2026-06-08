Sansin Announces 15-Year Limited Vertical Surface Warranty for Accoya Radiata Pine

"At Sansin, we are deeply committed to setting the highest standards in wood coating performance," says Sjoerd Bos, Managing Director of The Sansin Corporation. "Collaborative testing with Accsys reinforces our confidence in the synergy between Accoya wood and our KP-40 and KP-50 coating systems." Post this

The test compared substrate and performance of wood coatings. The wood samples were exposed at a 45˚angle on a south-west facing rack for maximum exposure at 51˚Latitude. After 10-years and three phases of testing, Sansin's three-coat, Precision Coat translucent and opaque systems exhibited excellent performance on Accoya (See Figure 1 & 2). The Precision Coat KP-systems were evaluated in two colors: translucent – Medallion 1187 and opaque white – RAL 9010. These coatings were applied to wood substrates including Accoya, Meranti, Merbau, Pine, Spruce and Thermally Modified wood.

Sansin's water-borne coatings offer unparalleled wood protection for Accoya.

Sansin's water-borne coatings utilize nanotechnology, combined with oils and resins in a way which works synergistically with wood to provide superior protection. These water-borne coatings penetrate deeply, forming a durable, breathable barrier that resists cracking, and peeling. Sansin's low-VOC formula's enhance Accoya's natural beauty while providing enhanced, long-lasting protection

15-Year Limited Vertical Surface Warranty on Accoya Radiata Pine

Sansin offers product performance limited warranties in collaboration with eligible factory finish partners for up to 15 years on Accoya Radiata Pine vertical surfaces. Consult your local Sansin factory applicator for details. Sansin's KP-Systems should be used specifically for their intended use. Terms and Conditions apply.

"At Sansin, we've always been deeply committed to setting the highest standard in wood coating performance.' Says Sjoerd Bos, Managing Director of The Sansin Corporation, 'Collaborative testing with Accsys Technologies has reinforced our confidence in the synergy between Accoya® wood and the Sansin KP-40 and KP-50 coating systems. When coated with these systems, the exceptional stability and durability of Accoya Radiata Pine significantly extend maintenance intervals on vertical surfaces".

About Accoya

Accoya offers a combination of stability, and durability and can be ideal for cladding, decking, and millwork. Sansin's coating systems have undergone independent testing to achieve long term performance on Accoya.

Media Contact

Mauraine Bos, The Sansin Corporation, 1 519-245-2001, [email protected], https://www.sansin.com/

SOURCE The Sansin Corporation