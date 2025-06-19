Sansin Announces New Article Release: Real Wood vs. Composite Decking - Why wood is best

Hosting barbeques, pool parties and events are what summer is all about and it might surprise you to learn how the practicality of your wood deck delivers a more comfortable and superior experience to composite decking. Throughout its life span we expect our deck to hold up to the wear and tear of daily activity; composite decking is perceived to deliver similar structural integrity and durability, wood has proven to be more sustainable, durable and more comfortable than composite alternatives. From better thermal properties to a lower carbon footprint, wood delivers a superior experience.

STRATHROY, ON , June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sansin Corporation is excited to announce the publication of a new article Real Wood vs. Composite Decking: Why is wood best? This insightful article highlights the benefits of choosing real wood over composite materials for your decking.

Key Highlights:

Comfort: Real wood decks insulate better than composite decks, which can become hot and slippery.

Sustainability: Wood is a natural, renewable resource with the lowest embodied energy compared to composite materials.

Strength: Wood's strong cellulose fibers offer superior tensile and flexural strength.

Durability: Certain wood species like redwood and cedar are naturally resistant to rot and insects.

Beauty: Wood's unique grain and character add aesthetic appeal and a calming presence.

Lower Cost: Real wood is significantly cheaper than composite decking options.

Zero Waste: Wood can be reused and recycled, reducing environmental impact.

Our article concludes that real wood is the preferred choice for decking due to its environmental sustainability, strength, durability, aesthetic appeal, comfort, safety, and cost-effectiveness.

Visit our website to explore the full article and learn more about why real wood is the best choice for your decking projects.

About Sansin

For more than 35 years, Sansin has been the only wood protection company focused exclusively on researching and developing environmentally friendly, water-borne interior and exterior wood products and technologies that deliver outstanding color, durability and performance without the toxicity found in conventional stains. Sansin wood treatments, finishes and preservatives use water, to deeply penetrate and protect wood naturally, from within. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Sansin has offices in the Netherlands and Rhode Island and independent dealer locations in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australasia. To learn more about The Sansin Corporation, or how to become a Sansin preferred dealer, visit www.sansin.com.

Media Contact: Mauraine Bos

[email protected] | (519) 245-2001

Media Contact

Mauraine Bos, Sansin Corporation, 1 5192452001 261, [email protected], https://www.sansin.com/

SOURCE Sansin Corporation