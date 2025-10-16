Sansin Expands Global Distribution with 7 New Independent Dealers

"These new dealers have invested in Sansin's wood coatings and are committed to serving residential and commercial builders with sustainable, high-performance solutions," said Margaret Bos, Director of Retail Sales. Post this

US Locations:

Canadian Locations:

Crowfoot Benjamin Moore - 141 Crowfoot Way NW #14, Calgary, AB T3G 4B7





Canada's Log & Wood Home Store - 52102 RR 265, Spruce Grove, AB T7X 3L7

Caribbean Locations:

L & T Construction - Road Town, Tortola, 1284-5410

To find a Sansin dealer near you, go to www.sansin.com/dealer-locator/. To learn more about Sansin products, go to sansin.com.

About Sansin

For almost 40 years, Sansin has been the only wood protection company focused exclusively on researching and developing environmentally friendly, water-borne, interior and exterior wood coatings and technologies that deliver outstanding color, durability, and performance without the toxicity found in conventional stains. Sansin wood treatments, finishes, and preservatives use water, not petroleum solvents, to deeply penetrate and protect wood naturally, from within. Sansin has headquarters in Canada, the United States, and the Netherlands. Sansin has dealer locations and distributors in Canada, the U.S.A, Europe, Caribbean, and Australasia. To learn more about The Sansin Corporation, or apply to join our elite network of independent dealers, visit www.sansin.com

Media Contact:

Mauraine Bos | [email protected]

SOURCE Sansin Corporation