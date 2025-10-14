Sansin Presents Michael Green Architecture with 2025 Wood Design & Building Award

"We value Sansin wood coatings for their consistent performance, versatility, and ability to highlight the natural character of timber," said Natalie Telewiak, Principal at MGA | Michael Green Architecture. Post this

"We value Sansin wood coatings for their consistent performance, versatility, and ability to highlight the natural character of timber," said Natalie Telewiak, Principal at MGA | Michael Green Architecture. "Their finishes help us achieve both the aesthetic and technical qualities we seek when designing with wood."

The Google Borregas building design by Michael Green Architecture, exemplifies how these considerations can be addressed through innovation and thoughtful material choices. The firms comprehensive use of advanced wood coating systems highlights a deep commitment to both performance and design integrity. To achieve the projects ambitious goals, several Sansin systems were carefully selected:

Precision Coat KP-12 UVW was chosen for wood protection during construction. KP-12 UVW dramatically reduces discoloration and staining during the construction process while improving dimensional stability of the wood in laminated lumber. KP-12UVW is often used as the first protective coat of the construction phase but can also be used as the first coat of an architecturally decorative coating system.

Precision Coat Glacier was selected for the interior wood surfaces to enhance wood character and aesthetics while making surfaces easily cleanable and resistant to chemicals long term. This clear, low-VOC topcoat provides a smooth finish while maintaining the warmth of the wood grain. To meet the practical needs of a high-traffic workplace, an additional coat was applied on human touch points ensuring resilience against everyday wear without compromising beauty.

Firestop 97 was chosen as an intumescent fire-retardant coating to protect concealed spaces within the building. Firestop 97 provides "Class A extended burn test" flame spread protection conforming to ASTM E84, ASTM E2768 (30 Minute Tunnel Test) and Canadian Standard CAN/ULC-S102-10.

Firestop 99 was chosen as a transparent, intumescent fire-retardant coating for exposed wood within the building. Firestop 99 provides "Class A" flame spread protection that conforms to ASTM E84 and Canadian Standard CAN/ULC-S102-10.

Sansin Precision Coat WoodForce, was selected for the exterior Accoya wood surfaces in the color Mist Gray, this protective coating delivers the desired protection and natural weathering aesthetic. Precision Coat WoodForce is designed to wear gracefully, while repelling water and resisting UV exposure. The result is a façade that blends durability with a vintage presence, an essential consideration in Google's commitment to sustainability and design elegance. WoodForce can be easily maintained over time to sustain original aesthetics.

The final result is a building that is beautiful and inspiring while demonstrating how advanced wood protection technology can achieve exacting requirements of the architect and building owner – to meet the performance aesthetic and sustainability requirements of each surface.

"We extend our gratitude to everyone involved in bringing this project to life," says Sjoerd Bos, Managing Director at the Sansin Corporation. "Google Borregas is a striking example of what can be achieved when innovation, design, and sustainability come together." Congratulations to Michael Green Architecture and the entire team on this well-deserved recognition.

For 40 years, Sansin has been the only wood protection company focused exclusively on researching and developing environmentally friendly, water-borne interior and exterior wood products and technologies that deliver outstanding color, durability and performance without the toxicity found in conventional stains. Sansin wood treatments, finishes and preservatives use water, not petroleum solvents, to deeply penetrate and protect wood naturally, from within. Sansin has offices in Ontario, Canada, The Netherlands and Rhode Island. Sansin services dealers in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australasia. To learn more about The Sansin Corporation, or how to become a Sansin preferred dealer, email [email protected].

