Sansin's 2026 Color of the Year - WoodForce Mist Gray WF-02

"Vintage and weathered wood aesthetics are trending as homeowners, builders and architects seek the natural beauty of wood. WoodForce Mist Gray is a durable, 2 coat finish for wood cladding that protects from water and UV degradation," said Sjoerd Bos, Sansin's Managing Director.

WoodForce Mist Gray can be formulated for use in Sansin's Precision Coat line, designed for use in a factory finish setting to achieve standardized production quality. Precision Coat WoodForce achieves Euro Class D, s1, d0, fire rating certification according to EN 13501-1 on vertically orientated, 18mm thick, rough sawn spruce with a shiplap profile. WoodForce is an ideal wood coating protection system for fire retardant treated surfaces in some applications.

To learn more about WoodForce Mist Gray WF-02, the Sansin 2026 Color of the Year, go to https://www.sansin.com/color/sansin-color-of-the-year-2026/

For 40 years, Sansin has been the only wood protection company focused exclusively on researching and developing environmentally friendly, water-borne interior and exterior wood products and technologies that deliver outstanding color, durability and performance without the toxicity found in conventional stains. Sansin wood treatments, finishes and preservatives use water, not petroleum solvents, to deeply penetrate and protect wood naturally, from within. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Sansin has offices in the Netherlands and Rhode Island and dealer locations in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australasia. To learn more about The Sansin Corporation, or how to become a Sansin preferred dealer, visit www.sansin.com.

