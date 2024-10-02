Sansui Launches Flagship 55-Inch OLED TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate Starting at Just $799

Sansui is launching its new Flagship 55-inch OLED TV, offering premium features like a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision + Atmos, and AI-powered karaoke—all at an unprecedented price of $799. Typically found in TVs priced around $1,300, Sansui's latest offering brings high-end performance and unbeatable value to the home entertainment market.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sansui, a leading global brand in home entertainment technology, is set to redefine the television market with the launch of its all-new 55-inch OLED TV. Starting October 1st, 2024, consumers across the U.S. will be able to access premium OLED technology, with prices starting at just $799—making it the most affordable 120Hz 55-inch OLED TV on the market.
With inflation and rising costs affecting consumer spending, Sansui is offering a top-tier entertainment experience at a price point that makes high-quality OLED technology more accessible than ever. Comparable OLED models typically start at $1,300, making this launch a major disruptor in the industry.
Key Features of the Sansui 55-Inch OLED TV Include:
- 120Hz Refresh Rate: Experience ultra-smooth motion for gaming, sports, and fast-paced action, typically found in much higher-priced OLED models.
- Built-in 2.1 channel Subwoofer: Delivers 40 watt of total output power with its 20 watt subwoofer and two 10 watt speakers
- AI-Powered Karaoke: A revolutionary feature that removes vocals from YouTube videos in real-time, transforming your living room into an interactive karaoke experience.
- Dolby Vision + Atmos: Enjoy cinema-quality visuals and immersive sound, bringing every movie, game, and show to life with deep blacks, vibrant colors, and multi-dimensional audio.
- Ultra-Slim Design: Ultra Slim 4.6 mm design, Bezel-less frame, and a premium metal pedestal base ensure durability and style, making the TV a perfect fit for any modern home
"We're excited to launch this groundbreaking product at a price point that truly disrupts the OLED market," said Jackey Li, CEO at EliteLux Technologies, Inc. "With the Sansui OLED TV, consumers no longer have to compromise on quality to stay within their budget. This launch represents our commitment to making high-end technology accessible to everyone."
Availability:
The Sansui 55-inch OLED TV will be available starting October 1st, 2024, at major U.S. retailers including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Micro Center, BJ's Wholesale Club, and BrandsMart. Prices will range from $799 to $899, depending on retailer promotions.
About Sansui:
For decades, Sansui has been a trusted name in home entertainment technology, consistently delivering innovative, high-quality products at affordable prices. With a focus on delivering premium viewing experiences, Sansui continues to evolve to meet the needs of modern consumers across the globe.
