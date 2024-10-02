Sansui Launches Flagship 55-Inch OLED TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate Starting at Just $799

With the Sansui OLED TV, consumers no longer have to compromise on quality to stay within their budget. This launch represents our commitment to making high-end technology accessible to everyone. Post this

Key Features of the Sansui 55-Inch OLED TV Include:

120Hz Refresh Rate: Experience ultra-smooth motion for gaming, sports, and fast-paced action, typically found in much higher-priced OLED models.

Built-in 2.1 channel Subwoofer: Delivers 40 watt of total output power with its 20 watt subwoofer and two 10 watt speakers

AI-Powered Karaoke: A revolutionary feature that removes vocals from YouTube videos in real-time, transforming your living room into an interactive karaoke experience.

Dolby Vision + Atmos: Enjoy cinema-quality visuals and immersive sound, bringing every movie, game, and show to life with deep blacks, vibrant colors, and multi-dimensional audio.

Ultra-Slim Design: Ultra Slim 4.6 mm design, Bezel-less frame, and a premium metal pedestal base ensure durability and style, making the TV a perfect fit for any modern home

"We're excited to launch this groundbreaking product at a price point that truly disrupts the OLED market," said Jackey Li, CEO at EliteLux Technologies, Inc. "With the Sansui OLED TV, consumers no longer have to compromise on quality to stay within their budget. This launch represents our commitment to making high-end technology accessible to everyone."

Availability:

The Sansui 55-inch OLED TV will be available starting October 1st, 2024, at major U.S. retailers including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Micro Center, BJ's Wholesale Club, and BrandsMart. Prices will range from $799 to $899, depending on retailer promotions.

About Sansui:

For decades, Sansui has been a trusted name in home entertainment technology, consistently delivering innovative, high-quality products at affordable prices. With a focus on delivering premium viewing experiences, Sansui continues to evolve to meet the needs of modern consumers across the globe.

Media Contact

Victor Elmann, [email protected], 1 718-781-4023, [email protected], www.sansuiproducts.com

SOURCE Sansui