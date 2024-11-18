Sansui's 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor Named CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree - The Future of Gaming is Here

"The future of gaming isn't just about performance—it's about enhancing the overall experience," said Chris Ng, CEO at Elitelux Technologies inc Post this

Redefining the Gaming Experience

Designed to meet the demands of the modern gamer, the Sansui 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor brings together cutting-edge performance and AI-driven enhancements to deliver an unparalleled experience. Key features include:

AI Video Processing: Real-time optimization for stunning visuals and seamless gameplay.

Dynamic Low Blue Light Technology: Protects gamers' eyes without sacrificing vibrant color accuracy, making long sessions more comfortable.

Power-Saving AI Functions: Intelligent features like wake-on-approach and adaptive dimming optimize energy use, reflecting Sansui's commitment to sustainable innovation.

Health AI Features: Integrated posture detection and long-sit alerts promote well-being, addressing the physical demands of extended gaming sessions.

Performance Options: Available with ultra-high refresh rates of 240Hz or 300Hz, paired with a 1ms response time for fluid, responsive gaming.

"The future of gaming isn't just about performance—it's about enhancing the overall experience," said Chris Ng, CEO at Elitelux Technologies inc. "With AI-driven technology and health-conscious features, our 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor delivers on both fronts, and we're thrilled to see it recognized at CES."

Shaping What's Next

The CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honorees, including detailed descriptions and images, are available on CES.tech/innovation. Sansui will showcase this award-winning product at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7-10, along with other groundbreaking innovations that push the boundaries of gaming and entertainment.

Members of the press are invited to visit Sansui at Central Hall Booth #19840 to experience the award-winning 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor in action. Exclusive interviews, product demos, and behind-the-scenes insights are available upon request.

Media Contact

Victor Elmann, EliteLux Technologies Inc., 1 718-781-4023, [email protected], www.sansuiproducts.com

SOURCE EliteLux Technologies Inc.