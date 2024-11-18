Sansui's 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor Named CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree - The Future of Gaming is Here

Sansui Wins CES 2025 Award. Sansui's 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor earns CES Innovation Award for redefining gaming with advanced AI and health-focused features.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sansui is proud to announce that its 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree, solidifying its place as a leader in the future of gaming technology. This honor, part of a highly competitive program with over 3,400 submissions, underscores Sansui's commitment to shaping the next generation of gaming experiences.
The CES Innovation Awards®, hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, celebrates groundbreaking advancements in design and engineering across 33 consumer technology categories. An expert panel of judges evaluated entries based on innovation, functionality, and user impact, recognizing the Sansui 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor for its forward-thinking features.
Redefining the Gaming Experience
Designed to meet the demands of the modern gamer, the Sansui 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor brings together cutting-edge performance and AI-driven enhancements to deliver an unparalleled experience. Key features include:
- AI Video Processing: Real-time optimization for stunning visuals and seamless gameplay.
- Dynamic Low Blue Light Technology: Protects gamers' eyes without sacrificing vibrant color accuracy, making long sessions more comfortable.
- Power-Saving AI Functions: Intelligent features like wake-on-approach and adaptive dimming optimize energy use, reflecting Sansui's commitment to sustainable innovation.
- Health AI Features: Integrated posture detection and long-sit alerts promote well-being, addressing the physical demands of extended gaming sessions.
- Performance Options: Available with ultra-high refresh rates of 240Hz or 300Hz, paired with a 1ms response time for fluid, responsive gaming.
"The future of gaming isn't just about performance—it's about enhancing the overall experience," said Chris Ng, CEO at Elitelux Technologies inc. "With AI-driven technology and health-conscious features, our 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor delivers on both fronts, and we're thrilled to see it recognized at CES."
Shaping What's Next
The CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honorees, including detailed descriptions and images, are available on CES.tech/innovation. Sansui will showcase this award-winning product at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7-10, along with other groundbreaking innovations that push the boundaries of gaming and entertainment.
Members of the press are invited to visit Sansui at Central Hall Booth #19840 to experience the award-winning 27-inch WQHD AI Gaming Monitor in action. Exclusive interviews, product demos, and behind-the-scenes insights are available upon request.
Media Contact
Victor Elmann, EliteLux Technologies Inc., 1 718-781-4023, [email protected], www.sansuiproducts.com
SOURCE EliteLux Technologies Inc.
