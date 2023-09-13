Santa Barbara World Class Psychiatry: A New Comprehensive Behavioral Health Clinic, Founded by Dr. Adham Malaty, Opens its Doors

"Every patient brings a unique story. It's an honor to be part of their journey and to serve the Santa Barbara community," says Dr. Adham Malaty. Tweet this

About Dr. Adham Malaty

Dr. Malaty's comprehensive care addresses a plethora of mental health concerns, spanning from anxiety disorders, depression and bipolar disorder to complex neuropsychiatric conditions, Schizophrenia, PTSD and OCD.

Dr. Malaty's rigorous training at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio empowers him to adeptly address complex mental health disorders. Dr. Malaty's credentials include dual board certifications in Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) and Addiction Medicine (ABPM).

The hallmark of Dr. Malaty's care lies in his holistic approach to patient welfare. He robustly believes in the synergy of medication management and therapy. Patients benefit immensely from his multidisciplinary collaborations across various medical specialties.

Dr. Malaty elaborated, "Our fast-paced, hectic daily lives present a multitude of responsibilities and challenges spanning from earning a living, raising children, providing care to extended family members, as well as dealing with loss and change. These pressures can occasionally become overwhelming and difficult to manage without support and help".

Dr. Malaty says that his father Dr. Nabil Malaty, an esteemed cardiologist, always reminded him of this quote: "Add life to days and not days to life".

Services at Santa Barbara World Class Psychiatry

The facility offers a wide range of services including:

Comprehensive psychiatric evaluations.

Medication management and psychopharmacology consultations.

Focused attention on Women's Mental Health and Men's Mental Health.

Focused attention on first responder's mental health.

Collaborative work with local physicians, emphasizing a multidisciplinary approach to patient care.

Partnership with Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) of local organizations.

Collaboration with Student Health Services at local universities.

About Santa Barbara World Class Psychiatry

Under the astute leadership of Dr. Adham Malaty, the clinic aims to bring world-class psychiatric care to the Santa Barbara community.

The clinic is a testament to Dr. Malaty's unwavering commitment to excellence and his drive to make a tangible impact to uplift patient's mental health.

Dr. Malaty stated, "Every patient brings a unique story. It's an honor to be part of their journey and to serve the Santa Barbara community."

Contact:

World Class Psychiatry of Santa Barbara

1933 Cliff Drive, Ste 1

Santa Barbara CA 93109

Tel: 805-730-0805

https://worldclasspsychiatry.com/

Media Contact

Alyssa Osman, ARO Effect Marketing, 1 234-719-7970, [email protected], https://worldclasspsychiatry.com/

SOURCE Santa Barbara World Class Psychiatry