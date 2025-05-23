Santa Clara Court to Hear Motion Alleging $95B Hospital Chain Let Impaired Surgeon Treat ER Patients on May 28, 2025

Lawsuit Claims Hospital Leadership Ignored Warnings About Surgeon's Impairment, Risking Patient Safety in Emergency Care

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A critical hearing will take place in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, as plaintiff seek to amend her complaint to allege punitive damages against Good Samaritan Hospital and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, Inc., a $95 billion healthcare conglomerate based in Nashville, TN.

The lawsuit, case # 24CV430597 brought by 79-year-old Marybeth Lakso and her husband Robert Beauchemin (passed away during litigation), alleges serious institutional negligence, including negligent credentialing of a physician at Good Samaritan Hospital. Ms. Lakso was harmed by an impaired orthopedic surgeon necessitating an urgent back-to-back surgery the following day by the Vice Chair of Orthopedics. On induction of general anesthesia, Ms. Lakso suffered cardiac arrest. While she was revised, she was injured in mind and body as a result of the botched surgery performed negligently by a negligently credentialed hospital staff physician.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 – 9:00 AM PT

Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara

Dept. 20 – Judge William J. Monahan

161 N. First Street, San Jose, CA 95113

The significance of this case are significant. Plaintiffs are pursuing a corporate negligence claim based on Elam v. College Park Hospital, a precedent-setting California case allowing unlimited non-economic damages based on the hospital credentialing failures – corporate malfeasance. The lawsuit targets HCA Healthcare, Inc., which oversees a vast national hospital network and reported $95 billion in revenue, raising questions about corporate responsibility and patient safety. The motion for punitive damages, pursuant to C.C.P. sec. 425.13, if granted, would open the door for a jury to consider punitive damages, signaling broader accountability beyond the individual physician and local hospital. The plaintiff, Ms. Lakso, is pursuing expedited justice due to severe health conditions and advanced age under California Code of Civil Procedure §36. The trial is set for August 18, 2025.

The players in this case include:

Plaintiff's Counsel: Matthew Haberkorn (Haberkorn & Associates) and Stewart M. Tabak (Tabak Law Firm)

(Haberkorn & Associates) and (Tabak Law Firm) Defendants: GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL, L.P. dba GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL, HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. and HCA HEALTH SERVICES OF CALIFORNIA , INC. (The impaired defendant physician passed away February 17 this year, and punitive damages are not being pursued against his estate.

, INC. (The impaired defendant physician passed away this year, and punitive damages are not being pursued against his estate. Key Allegation: Hospital and corporate parent allowed unsafe physicians to operate on vulnerable patients (admitted through the Emergency Department with no choice in physicians) without sufficient vetting or oversight.

Here are the media opportunities:

Press availability outside the courthouse after hearing with Matthew Haberkorn (approx. 10:30 AM )

(approx. ) Advance interviews with plaintiff's counsel available upon request.

Matthew Haberkorn is a highly experienced personal injury attorney who has been practicing law for over three decades. Based in Northern California, he leads Haberkorn & Associates, a boutique firm focused on representing clients in serious injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases. Matthew began his legal career in 1991 as a defense attorney in aviation and liability law, which gave him a strong foundation for understanding insurance defense tactics. Since founding his own firm in 1998, he has dedicated himself to advocating for individuals and families facing life-altering circumstances. He holds a law degree from Southwestern University School of Law and a business degree with a pre-med focus from Arizona State University. Matthew is licensed to practice in both state and federal courts in California and has argued several published appellate decisions.

