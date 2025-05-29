Santa Clara Court to Hear Motion Alleging Corporate Negligence by $95B Healthcare Conglomerate By Lawyer Matthew Haberkorn

High-Stakes Hearing Set for June 6 in San Jose Superior Court; Plaintiff Seeks Punitive Damages against HCA Healthcare and Affiliate Hospital in Negligent Credentialing Case

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A pivotal hearing will take place in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara, on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 9:00 AM (PT) in Department 20, where Plaintiff Marybeth Lakso will present a motion for leave to amend her First Amended Complaint to allege punitive damages against Good Samaritan Hospital and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, Inc., a $95 billion national healthcare conglomerate.

Originally scheduled for October 8, 2025, the hearing date was advanced by court order and subsequently continued to June 6 to allow full review of newly filed supplemental materials.

The motion arises from serious allegations that an impaired orthopedic surgeon, allegedly negligently credentialed by the hospital, operated on Ms. Lakso, causing severe medical harm and requiring emergency corrective surgery the following day. Plaintiffs argue that the corporate defendants failed in their duty of oversight and allowed a dangerous environment of institutional negligence.

Key Legal Context

The motion invokes the landmark case Elam v. College Park Hospital, which allows claims for non-economic damages due to negligent credentialing. If granted under California Code of Civil Procedure § 425.13, the amendment would enable a jury to consider punitive damages against corporate entities—not just the individual physician.

Ms. Lakso, age 79 and in declining health, has been granted trial preference under CCP § 36, with trial scheduled for August 18, 2025.

Key Filings

On May 25 and May 27, 2025, the following were submitted to the court and served on all parties:

Supplemental Submission of New Evidence in Support of Motion for Leave to Amend

Declaration of Matthew Haberkorn in Support

Hearing Details Are:

WHEN: Friday, June 6, 2025 – 9:00 AM (PT)

WHERE:

Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara

Dept. 20 – Judge William J. Monahan

161 N. First Street, San Jose, CA 95113

Legal Representation

For Plaintiff:

Matthew Haberkorn (Haberkorn & Associates)

(Haberkorn & Associates) Stewart M. Tabak (Tabak Law Firm)

(Tabak Law Firm) Defendants Include:

Good Samaritan Hospital, L.P.

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

HCA Health Services of California , Inc.

, Inc. (Note: Punitive damages are not being sought against the estate of the deceased physician.)

Media Availability

Attorney Matthew Haberkorn will be available for comment outside the courthouse at approximately 10:30 AM on June 6. Advance interviews may be arranged upon request.

Legal Representative: Matthew Haberkorn

ABOUT MATTHEW HABERKORN:

Matthew Haberkorn is a highly experienced personal injury attorney who has been practicing law for over three decades. Based in Northern California, he leads Haberkorn & Associates, a boutique firm focused on representing clients in serious injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases. Matthew began his legal career in 1991 as a defense attorney in aviation and liability law, which gave him a strong foundation for understanding insurance defense tactics. Since founding his own firm in 1998, he has dedicated himself to advocating for individuals and families facing life-altering circumstances. He holds a law degree from Southwestern University School of Law and a business degree with a pre-med focus from Arizona State University. Matthew is licensed to practice in both state and federal courts in California and has argued several published appellate decisions.

For more information visit https://www.matthewhaberkorn.com

COURT STATUS UPDATE:

Hearing continued to June 6, 2025 , at 9:00 AM in Dept. 20

, at in Dept. 20 No further papers requested; no further notice will be given

Clerk's minutes constitute the official court order

Media Contact

Matthew Haberkorn, Haberkorn & Associates, 1 650-714-7471, [email protected], https://www.matthewhaberkorn.com

