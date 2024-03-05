Santa Clara Family Health Plan announces $500,000 scholarship program for Santa Clara County students pursuing health care-related degrees

The cost of tuition, coupled with the high cost of living in Silicon Valley, can be prohibitive for those looking to pursue health care careers. We hope to make it easier for individuals from diverse backgrounds to enter health care professions and serve their community. Post this

SCFHP has partnered with San José State University, San José Evergreen Community College District Foundation, Foothill-De Anza Community Colleges Foundation, West Valley-Mission Foundation, and Gavilan College Educational Foundation to administer and distribute the funds. All scholarship recipients are selected by the educational institution and subject to the institution's policies on disbursement and qualification.

"With this scholarship program, Santa Clara Family Health Plan is honored to invest in our members to become the future health care workforce in Santa Clara County," said Christine Tomcala, SCFHP CEO. "The cost of tuition, coupled with the high cost of living in Silicon Valley and day-to-day expenses, can be prohibitive for those looking to pursue health care careers. By establishing this scholarship, we hope to make it easier for individuals from diverse backgrounds to enter health care professions and serve their community."

Studies have shown that the lack of diversity in medical settings can have drastic effects on the health of a community. The need for culturally competent care is essential to support local communities in Santa Clara County. SCFHP believes that these scholarship recipients, once in their chosen health care career, will support SCFHP's mission to improve the health and well-being of its members by addressing their health and social needs in a culturally competent manner.

Through this scholarship program, SCFHP seeks to reduce the barriers to higher education for its members by covering the tuition and/or non-tuition expenses associated with completing a degree or certificate program in health care. SCFHP understands that many of these non-tuition expenses, such as cost of living, childcare, food, and transportation, can present significant barriers for prospective students – especially for students from diverse and marginalized communities. This scholarship hopes to help lessen those challenges.

Tomcala first announced the scholarship at an event celebrating SCFHP's 25th anniversary at the SCFHP Blanca Alvarado Community Resource Center in October 2022.

Students enrolled in qualifying health care degree/certification programs at the following institutions will be eligible to apply for the funds:

San José State University

De Anza College

Evergreen Valley College

Foothill College

Gavilan College

Mission College

San José City College

West Valley College

For more information, visit the SCFHP scholarship page at http://www.scfhp.com/scholarship.

About Santa Clara Family Health Plan

Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP) is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for all. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, we work to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality health care. With a strong commitment to integrity, outstanding service, and support for our community, we serve more than 270,000 people through our Medi-Cal and Medicare health care plans. For more information, visit http://www.scfhp.com.

Editor's note: Interviews available upon request.

Media Contact

Chelsea Byom, Santa Clara Family Health Plan, 408-680-3175, [email protected], www.scfhp.com

LinkedIn Facebook

SOURCE Santa Clara Family Health Plan