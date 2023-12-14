Santa Clara Family Health Plan announces Ria Paul, MD, as new Chief Medical Officer

"I am honored to join Santa Clara Family Health Plan, an organization that has strived to provide equitable and accessible health care for Santa Clara County. I have seen the need for culturally-based and equitable care, and I am excited to join a team that puts high value in both." Post this

The CMO provides strategic leadership to SCFHP's delivery of high-quality and cost-effective health care services. Dr. Paul will be responsible for developing and nurturing long-lasting relationships with health care providers and working collaboratively to improve clinical systems. She will also provide vision and framework for SCFHP's population health efforts to advance health equity.

Dr. Paul is no stranger to SCFHP's commitment to providing quality health care to the community. She has served as a long-standing member of SCFHP's Quality Improvement Committee and Governing Board while working at Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Paul is a Clinical Associate Professor in Primary Care and Population Health at the Stanford School of Medicine and is also a practicing geriatrician. In 2022, Dr. Paul won the Value Improvement Award from Stanford Health Care for her work in accountable care and value-based care.

Prior to joining Stanford Health Care, Dr. Paul, whose specialty is geriatrics, served as Staff Physician, Medical Director and CMO for the Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley in San Jose.

Dr. Paul succeeds Laurie Nakahira, DO, who has served as CMO since 2018. Dr. Nakahira will assume the role of Medical Director at SCFHP.

"I am confident Dr. Paul's many years of experience in health care leadership, including her work at a Federally Qualified Health Center, will prove invaluable to Santa Clara Family Health Plan achieving its inclusive mission," said Christine M. Tomcala, Chief Executive Officer of SCFHP. "In addition to welcoming Dr. Paul, I want to acknowledge Dr. Nakahira's valuable contributions to SCFHP's growth and success, and thank her for her service to our community. We are delighted she will continue to contribute her expertise as a Medical Director, and ensure a smooth transition as we welcome Dr. Paul to the team."

Dr. Paul earned her medical degree from Calcutta University in 1994. She completed a residency in internal medicine at St. Luke's Hospital with Temple University in 2003, and followed her residency with a fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at Stanford in 2004.

