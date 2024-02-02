Santa Clara Family Health Plan earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for second straight year

"This recertification reaffirms our belief that investing in our people is the cornerstone of our success. We will continue to prioritize employee satisfaction and engagement as we strive to provide an exceptional workplace experience for all." Post this

"This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment. We are immensely proud of our dedicated employees who have contributed to creating a workplace culture that values collaboration, growth, and well-being," said Teresa Chapman, Chief People Officer at SCFHP. "This recertification reaffirms our belief that investing in our people is the cornerstone of our success. We will continue to prioritize employee satisfaction and engagement as we strive to provide an exceptional workplace experience for all. Together, we celebrate this milestone and look forward to even greater accomplishments in the future."

By listening to its employees, SCFHP has been able to create a workplace where employees look forward to working every day. Since our initial GPTW certification, we have taken significant steps to act on the feedback our employees provided, emphasizing employee well-being, sharing information, and increasing transparency as we seek to be an employer of choice.

To improve our employees' experience both in and out of the office, we have implemented the following improvements:

Increased transparency and information sharing. Open communication with employees, including CEO employee-focused updates from the CEO at bimonthly all-staff meetings, publishing a monthly employee newsletter, and launching a new and improved company intranet.

Flexible work arrangements. Maintaining workplace flexibility with a hybrid office structure.

Focus on employee well-being. Employees are encouraged to put their mental health first, and are afforded days to rethink and recharge away from work. In August 2023 , SCFHP launched its Healthy Workforce initiative focused on employee well-being.

Regular health and social gatherings. Monthly observances dedicated to employee health and wellness, including a monthly lunchtime webinar and follow-up communications with additional resources; A Fall Health and Wellness fair with attendance from benefit partners and valuable perks like massage chairs, derma health screenings, a financial wellness seminar, and other fun on-site activities for employee engagement that foster unity and a sense of belonging.

Company sponsored resources to maintain physical and mental health. SCFHP has an on-site gym, free YMCA memberships, and free mental health resources for all its employees. Employees are encouraged to participate in regular virtual sessions with trusted partner BHS.

Professional development opportunities. We proudly offer a tuition reimbursement program to support continuous learning and professional development as part of our commitment to investing in our employees. In addition, managers encourage outside learning, training and development for employees and seek it for themselves to help advance leadership skills, which contributes to a healthy workplace culture.

SCFHP's HR department has established open lines of communication and continues to solicit feedback from employees to help foster a healthy workplace culture.

Reflecting our company's mission, vision, and values, SCFHP has fostered an inclusive and diverse workplace so all employees can feel a sense of belonging and support. We intend to continue our excellence in workplace culture by engaging our employees and giving them a hand in shaping workplace culture.

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasized that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that SCFHP stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

